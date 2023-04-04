Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Report 2023: Surging Demand for Biopharmaceuticals is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Bioprocessing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global single use bioprocessing market grew from $18.33 billion in 2022 to $21.88 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The single use bioprocessing market is expected to grow to $43.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.9%.

Major players in the single use bioprocessing market are GE Healthcare, Eppendorf AG, Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, JM BioConnect, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation, Kuhner AG, PBS Biotech Inc., Entegris Inc., Distek Inc., ABEC Inc., Able Corporation and Biott Corporation, Solida Biotech GmbH, OmniBRx Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd., Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg. Ltd., Stobbe Pharma GmbH, Celltainer Biotech BV, and Cellexus.

The single-use bioprocessing market includes revenues earned by entities by bioreactors, tangential-flow filtration devices, depth filters, disposable filter cartridges, media bags and containers, mixing systems, tubing assemblies and sampling systems. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Single-use bioprocessing refers to bioprocessing equipment designed to be used only once and then discarded. These are generally made of plastic components that are sterilized using gamma radiation. It can help save cleaning time, water, and energy consumption. The single-use bioprocessing is used throughout the bioproduction workflow with minimum risk of cross-contamination.



North America was the largest region in the single-use bioprocessing market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the single use bioprocessing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in single-use bioprocessing market are single-use media bags and containers, single-use assemblies, single-use bioreactors, disposable mixers, and others. Single-use media bags and containers market consists are used for containing sterile media, cell cultures, sera, buffers, and reagents. Single-use media bags and containers are sterile containers that can be only used once and then discarded.

The different workflows include upstream, fermentation, and downstream. The various applications are filtration, storage, cell culture, mixing, and purification. It is used by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations (CROs and CMOs), academic and research institutes.



The surge in demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to propel the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market going forward. Biopharmaceuticals are medicines made from living cells or organisms. Single-use bioprocessing systems are commonly used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing for increasing productivity, saving costs, and safe disposal of waste.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the single-use bioprocessing market. Major companies operating in the single-use bioprocessing market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position.



The countries covered in the single use bioprocessing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



