Oculis to Host Conference Call on April 13, 2023 to Discuss Late-Stage Pipeline and Near-Term Clinical Milestones

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announces that it will host a virtual conference call and webcast to present an overview of its late-stage pipeline and discuss expected near-term clinical milestones on Thursday, April 13 from 8:00am-9:00am ET / 13:00-14:00 BST / 14:00-15:00 CET.

Oculis is focused on becoming a leading global ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company with product candidates to address areas of significant medical needs, including diabetic macular edema (DME), dry eye disease (DED), and neuro-retina indications such as glaucoma, affecting large and growing patient populations.

Later this year, Oculis is expecting Stage 1 results from its Phase 3 DIAMOND study of OCS-01, a topical eye drop in DME and results from its Phase 3 OPTIMIZE study of OCS-01 for the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery. Furthermore, in the coming months, Oculis plans on initiating two Phase 2 studies with OCS-02, a topical anti-TNF alpha monoclonal antibody fragment, in DED and in chronic anterior uveitis.

During the event, Oculis’ management team will provide an overview of the Company’s key development and late-stage pipeline. In addition, retina experts Arshad M. Khanani, MD (USA) and Pravin Dugel, MD, (USA), and anterior segment ophthalmologist, Eric Donnenfeld, MD (USA), will be present to answer clinical questions during the live Q&A session.

A live audio webcast of the event and accompanying slides will be accessed through the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. To access the live event online, please pre-register for the webcast here . To access the live event by phone, please pre-register for the conference call here . A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Oculis



Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS) purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’ highly differentiated pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development. It includes OCS-01, a topical eye drop retinal candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME); OCS-02, a topical eye drop biologic candidate for dry eye disease (DED); and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophtha disorders such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the US, Europe, and China, Oculis’ goal is to deliver life-changing treatments to patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and is supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

