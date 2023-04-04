Autolus Therapeutics Announces Publication in Molecular Therapy

- Dual targeting of CD19 and CD22 against B-ALL using a novel high-sensitivity aCD22 CAR



- AUTO1/22 may reduce CD19 negative escape in children with B-ALL, and may have broader applications in improving outcomes in other B-cell malignancies

LONDON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced the publication of a paper in Molecular Therapy titled ‘Dual targeting of CD19 and CD22 against B-ALL using a novel high-sensitivity aCD22 CAR.’ 1

While CD19 CAR T cell therapy has had remarkable success in the treatment of B-cell malignancy, a proportion of patients may relapse with CD19 negative escape. Relapses due to antigen escape are a common cause of treatment failure in pediatric B-ALL. A solution to this is the co-targeting of a 2nd B-lineage antigen. CD22 is expressed early in B-cell development up until plasma cell differentiation and is expressed broadly by B-cell malignancies. Co-targeting of CD19 and CD22 is challenging for two reasons. Firstly, CD22 is a difficult CAR target being bulky and expressed at low density. Secondly, the optimal way of designing a CAR T cell which targets two antigens simultaneously has not been established.

In this paper, the Autolus research team first develop a highly sensitive CD22 CAR which can recognize target antigen even if CD22 is expressed at low density. Secondly, they explore a co-transduction approach with the clinically proven Autolus CD19 CAR, Obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel). The advantage of a co-transduction approach is that expression of neither obe-cel nor the new CD22 CAR are perturbed. This new CD19/CD22 CAR T cell therapeutic (AUTO1/22) was found to be effective in a mouse model of B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL) with CD19 negative escape.

AUTO1/22 is currently being tested in a pediatric study of relapsed/remitting (r/r) B-ALL [NCT02443831].

“CD22 targeting and CD19/CD22 co-targeting are challenging technical problems in the field,” said Martin Pule, Chief Scientific Officer, and Founder of Autolus. “Development of AUTO1/22 in this paper represents the state-of-the-art with a high-sensitivity CD22 receptor and efficient co-targeting.”

“I am delighted to see publication of the pre-clinical data for AUTO1/22,” added Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer of Autolus. “This work builds on our success with CD19 targeting with obe-cel and represents a significant evolution of our obe-cel platform. AUTO1/22 may reduce CD19 negative escape in children with B-ALL and may have broader applications in improving outcomes in other B-cell malignancies.”

1. Evangelia Kokalaki, Biao Ma, Mathieu Ferrari et al. Dual targeting of CD19 and CD22 against B-ALL using a novel high-sensitivity aCD22 CAR. Molecular Therapy. The full publication can be viewed here.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

About obe-cel (AUTO1)

Obe-cel is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in clinical activity and safety compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive activation of the programmed T cells, obe-cel may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could enhance persistence and improve the ability of the programmed T cells to engage in serial killing of target cancer cells. In collaboration with Autolus’ academic partner, UCL, obe-cel is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trials for B-NHL. Autolus has progressed obe-cel to the FELIX trial, a pivotal trial for adult ALL. [NCT04404660]

About AUTO1/22

AUTO1/22 is a novel dual targeting CAR T cell based therapy candidate based on obe-cel. It is designed to combine the enhanced safety, robust expansion and persistence seen with the fast off rate CD19 CAR from obe-cel with a high sensitivity CD22 CAR to reduce antigen negative relapses. This product candidate is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with r/r pediatric ALL. [NCT02443831]

Forward-Looking Statements

