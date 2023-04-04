Non-stick Cookware Market Size to Reach $11.73 Billion by 2030 | At 6.4% CAGR

Pune, India, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-stick cookware market size was valued at USD 7.33 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 7.62 billion in 2023 to USD 11.73 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The global non-stick cookware industry is showcasing robust growth on account of the rising preference for these cooking utensils over conventional ones across households. One of the main benefits of cooking food with non-stick cookery products is that they help consumers reduce their oil consumption. These appliances also offer a stylish visual appeal to kitchens as they come in a wide range of attractive colors and designs.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in a report titled, "Global Non-stick Cookware Market, 2023-2030."

COVID-19 Impact:

Trade Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Dented Growth Prospects

The COVID-19-related lockdown restrictions caused a major slowdown in the production and supply of kitchenware products, thereby impeding the global non-stick cookware market growth. Moreover, acute shortage of raw materials and labor force during the pandemic period posed challenges to large-scale companies in managing their manufacturing & supply chain operations effectively. These factors negatively impacted the market growth for a temporary period.

Get a Free Sample Research PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/non-stick-cookware-market-105006

Non-stick Cookware Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 11.73 billion Base Year 2022 Non-stick Cookware Market Size in 2022 USD 7.33 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 203 Segments Covered By Material Type, By End-user, By Distribution Channel, By Region Non-stick Cookware Market Growth Drivers Growing Awareness Regarding Benefits of Using Non-stick Utensils to Fuel Market Growth Manufacturers’ Introduction of Innovatively Designed Non-stick Pans to Accelerate Industry Expansion

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the non-stick cookware market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Groupe SEB (France)

TTK Prestige Ltd. (India)

Moneta Cookware (Italy)

Newell Brands (U.S.)

Bradshaw International, Inc. (U.S.)

Meyer International Holdings, Ltd. (U.S.)

StoveKraft (India)

Conair Corporation (U.S.)

The Cookware Company (U.S.)

Bundy Baking Solutions (U.S.)

Report Coverage:

The report analyzes the market in detail and highlights crucial aspects such as prominent companies, material types, distribution channels, and end-uses of the product. The report also offers actionable insights into the major trends and competitive landscape of the industry, highlighting important market developments and the global market outlook. Additionally, the report covers many factors enhancing the industry growth in the coming years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Awareness Regarding Benefits of Using Non-stick Utensils to Boost Market Trends

As compared to conventional cookery products, non-stick cookware items are much easier to wash and maintain. Customers are becoming more aware of the benefits of using these utensils. The kitchen décor & renovation trends are also constantly changing every year. These aspects are projected to drive the market expansion. Moreover, growing consumption of confectionaries and baked items among the younger population is expected to fuel product sales. For example, Groupe SEB, a French non-stick cookware products and appliances manufacturer, reported 12.50% jump in its cookware sales and reached USD 2,498.29 million in 2021.

However, using damaged or Teflon-coated non-stick utensil has been linked with several health problems. These may range from fever and headache to more complicated ailments such as kidney cancer. These factors could limit product adoption to some extent.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/non-stick-cookware-market-105006

Segments

Extreme Corrosion Resistance Properties to Help Teflon Coated Segment Dominate the Market

Based on material type, the market is segmented into Teflon coated, anodized aluminum coated, ceramic coated, enameled iron coated, and others. The Teflon/PTFE material segment is anticipated to hold a major share due to its beneficial properties such as robustness, durability, and satisfactory usability.

Significant Non-stick Kitchenware Demand from Households May Foster Residential Segment Growth

In terms of end-use, the market is divided into residential and commercial. The residential segment is predicted to dominate the market due to rising construction of residential infrastructural facilities and evolving kitchen decoration trends.

Wide Availability of Kitchenware Items May Fuel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Segment Expansion

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, online stores, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment might capture a sizeable industry share as these stores offer better accessibility to a variety of kitchenware items at one place.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Rising Production of Hard Anodized Aluminum Coated Cookware to Boost Asia Pacific Market Progress

The Asia Pacific global non-stick cookware market share reached USD 2.36 billion in valuation in 2022. Countries, such as India, China, and South East Asia, are extensively using cookware & bakeware products. Establishment of expansive manufacturing plants to produce hard anodized aluminum coated cookery items in India, China, and Japan is anticipated to support the product demand across the region. For example, in 2022, the average monthly manufacturing capacity of SHANGHAI GUANHUA STAINLESS STEEL PRODUCTS CO., LTD., a Chinese producer of stainless steel cookery products, reached 700,000 to 800,000.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovation and Production Capacity Expansion Strategies Adopted by Key Players to Fuel Market Growth

Top companies, such as Groupe SEB, TTK Prestige Ltd., and others, offer non-stick cookware products powered by innovative technologies to increase their brand presence. Furthermore, these global and premium brands are acquiring newer manufacturing facilities to build their production base and strengthen their position in the global market.

For instance, in November 2021, Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd., an Indian kitchen appliances supplier, partnered with Sixth Sense Ventures to invest USD 20.15 million to fortify the former’s online presence, distribution network, and manufacturing base for its 600 non-stick cookery items and appliances in India.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/non-stick-cookware-market-105006

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Pricing and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges due to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Non-Stick Cookware Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Material Type (Value) Teflon Coated Anodised Alunimum Coated Ceramic Coated Enameled Iron Coated Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores E-commerce Stores Others By End-Use (Value) Residential Commercial By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

February 2022 - Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., a global consumer goods manufacturer, acquired Tristar Products Inc.’s cookware business to expand its presence in the global cookware market.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/non-stick-cookware-market-105006

Check out more Related Insights by Fortune Business Insights:

Home Appliances Market to Hit USD 987.35 Billion by 2029 | with a CAGR of 5.57%

Toaster Market Size to Reach USD 4.72 Billion by 2027; Rising Consumer Demand for Kitchen Appliances to Contribute Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Kitchen Appliances Market to Reach USD 210.80 Billion by 2027 | Kitchen Appliances Industry Striking CAGR of 3.7%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs