Ambulatory Surgical Center Market Size & Share to Surpass $7.53 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market is valued at USD 2.54 Billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of USD 7.53 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 27.6 % during the forecast period, 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Ambulatory Surgical Center are healthcare facilities that provide surgical and other medical procedures on an outpatient basis. These centers are typically smaller than hospitals and have lower costs. ASCs are often used for procedures that do not require an overnight stay in the hospital.

The demand for outpatient surgeries is increasing due to the rising cost of inpatient care. Inpatient care is more expensive than outpatient care, and patients are often eager to avoid the hassle and expense of a hospital stay. ASCs offer a more convenient and affordable alternative to inpatient care.

The aging population is another factor driving the growth of the ASC market. As the population ages, the number of people with chronic diseases is also increasing. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer often require surgery. ASCs are well-suited for the treatment of these conditions, as they offer a lower-risk environment than hospitals.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also driving the growth of the ASC market. Chronic diseases often require surgery, and ASCs are well-suited for the treatment of these conditions. ASCs offer a lower-risk environment than hospitals, and they are often more affordable.

The ASC market is segmented on the basis of type of center, specialty, and geography. Based on type of center, the market is segmented into single-specialty centers and multispecialty centers. Single-specialty centers focus on a specific type of surgery, such as orthopedic surgery or gastroenterology. Multispecialty centers offer a range of surgical procedures.

Market Dynamics

The ambulatory surgical center (ASC) market is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing demand for outpatient surgeries, the rising number of aging populations, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The demand for outpatient surgeries is increasing due to the rising cost of inpatient care. Inpatient care is more expensive than outpatient care, and patients are often eager to avoid the hassle and expense of a hospital stay. ASCs offer a more convenient and affordable alternative to inpatient care.

The aging population is another factor driving the growth of the ASC market. As the population ages, the number of people with chronic diseases is also increasing. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer often require surgery. ASCs are well-suited for the treatment of these conditions, as they offer a lower-risk environment than hospitals.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also driving the growth of the ASC market. Chronic diseases often require surgery, and ASCs are well-suited for the treatment of these conditions. ASCs offer a lower-risk environment than hospitals, and they are often more affordable.

The ASC market is also being driven by technological advancements. New technologies are making it possible to perform surgeries that were previously only possible in hospitals. These advancements are making ASCs a more viable option for patients and providers.

The ASC market is facing some challenges, however. One challenge is the increasing competition from hospitals. Hospitals are increasingly offering outpatient surgery services, which is putting pressure on ASCs. Another challenge is the rising cost of healthcare. The rising cost of healthcare is making it difficult for ASCs to maintain their profitability.

Despite these challenges, the ASC market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. The growth of the market will be driven by the factors mentioned above, as well as the increasing demand for quality healthcare.

Top Players in the Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market

Community Health Systems Inc.

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Terveystalo

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

MEDNAX Services Inc.

TeamHealth

Quorum Health Corporation

UnitedHealth Group

Surgery Partners

Healthway Medical Group

Top Report Findings

The global ambulatory surgical center market size was valued at USD 7.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 27.6 % from 2022 to 2028.

The low expenditure as compared to hospitals, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and reduce risk of infection are key drivers for the global market.

The increasing demand for multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers is likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

North America is the largest market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market.

Here are some of the key trends that are expected to shape the ambulatory surgical center market in the coming years:

The increasing demand for outpatient surgeries

The rising number of aging populations

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Technological advancements

Increasing competition from hospitals

Rising cost of healthcare

The ambulatory surgical center market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. The growth of the market is attributed to a number of factors, including the increasing demand for outpatient surgeries, the rising number of aging populations, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Technological advancements and increasing competition from hospitals are also expected to drive the growth of the market.

Top Trends in Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market

Increasing demand for outpatient surgeries: The demand for outpatient surgeries is increasing due to the rising cost of inpatient care, the aging population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Outpatient surgeries are less expensive than inpatient surgeries, and they allow patients to return home the same day. This is a major advantage for patients who have other commitments, such as work or family.

Rising number of aging populations: The aging population is another factor driving the growth of the ASC market. As the population ages, the number of people with chronic diseases is also increasing. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer often require surgery. ASCs are well-suited for the treatment of these conditions, as they offer a lower-risk environment than hospitals.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also driving the growth of the ASC market. Chronic diseases often require surgery, and ASCs are well-suited for the treatment of these conditions. ASCs offer a lower-risk environment than hospitals, and they are often more affordable.

Technological advancements: New technologies are making it possible to perform surgeries that were previously only possible in hospitals. These advancements are making ASCs a more viable option for patients and providers.

Increasing competition from hospitals: Hospitals are increasingly offering outpatient surgery services, which is putting pressure on ASCs. ASCs need to find ways to differentiate themselves from hospitals in order to remain competitive.

Rising cost of healthcare: The rising cost of healthcare is making it difficult for ASCs to maintain their profitability. ASCs need to find ways to control costs in order to remain competitive.

These are just some of the top trends that are expected to shape the ambulatory surgical center market in the coming years. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate, and it is important for stakeholders to be aware of the trends that are driving this growth.

Regional Analysis

North America: The North American ASC market is the largest in the world, dominated by the United States. The market is driven by the high demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgical interventions.

Europe: The European ASC market is relatively small compared to North America, but it is growing rapidly. The market is driven by the increasing demand for outpatient surgeries, cost-effective healthcare solutions, and government initiatives to reduce healthcare spending.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific ASC market is the fastest-growing in the world, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and the growing aging population. The market is dominated by countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Latin America: The Latin American ASC market is growing at a moderate pace, driven by the increasing demand for outpatient surgeries and government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa ASC market is relatively small but growing rapidly. The market is driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Overall, the ASC market is growing rapidly in all regions of the world, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for outpatient surgeries, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and government initiatives to reduce healthcare spending.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 178 Pages and in-depth TOC on Ambulatory Surgical Center Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market Segmentation

By Application

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology

Pain Management/Spinal Injections

Plastic Surgery

Others

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details
Market Size in 2021 USD 2.54 Billion
Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 7.53 Billion
CAGR 27.6 % from 2022 to 2028
Base Year 2021
Forecast Year 2022 to 2028
Key Players Community Health Systems, Inc.; Envision Healthcare Corporation; Terveystalo; Tenet Healthcare Corporation; MEDNAX Services, Inc.; TeamHealth; Quorum Health Corporation; UnitedHealth Group; Surgery Partners; and Healthway Medical Group.

The key questions answered in the Ambulatory Surgical Center Market Report are:

What is the current size and growth rate of the ASC market, both globally and regionally?

What are the key drivers and challenges facing the ASC market, and how are they impacting market growth?

What are the key trends in the ASC market, such as the adoption of new technologies, the increasing demand for outpatient surgeries, and the changing regulatory environment?

Who are the major players in the ASC market, and what are their market shares and strategies?

What are the most common types of surgeries performed in ASCs, and what are the key factors driving demand for these procedures?

What are the key regulations and standards governing the operation of ASCs, and how are they evolving over time?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the ASC market, both in terms of short-term disruptions and longer-term trends?

What are the future growth prospects for the ASC market, and what factors are likely to shape its development in the coming years?

