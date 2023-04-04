[Latest Edition] Surgical Retractors Market Report 2023 | Expansive Coverage on the Profit Sources | InsightAce Analytic

Jersey City, NJ, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Global Surgical Retractors Market By Product (Abdominal Retractor, Finger Retractor, Nerve Retractor, Orthopedic Retractor, Rectal Retractor, Thoracic Retractor, Ribbon Retractor, And Others), Applications (Neurosurgery, Wound Closure, Reconstructive Surgery, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Obstetrics And Gynecology (Ob/Gyn), And Others), Types (Handheld And Self-Retaining), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Clinics) – Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2022-2030"

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global surgical retractors market is valued at US$ 1.80 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 3.06 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.27% during a forecast period of 2023-2031.





The surgeon primarily uses surgical retractors for better visibility and access to the exposed area during surgical operations. They are also used to separate and hold the edges of surgical incisions or wounds. As per the surgery requirements, various shapes, sizes, and specifications of surgical retractors are available in the market. Handheld and self-retained are the two basic types of surgical retractors.

The major drivers for the global surgical retractor market are the rising surgical procedures across the globe, increasing demand for application-specific surgical products, advancements in medical technologies, and improved medical insurance policies. Apart from this, the rising number of hip & knee replacement surgeries, accidents, trauma, and heart surgeries are anticipated to compel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the WHO road safety report 2018, approximately 1.3 million people die yearly from road traffic crashes. On the other side, expensive products, a lack of skilled professionals in rural areas, stringent government regulatory policies, and poor reimbursement facilities for surgical procedures are expected to hinder the adoption of surgical retractors during the forecast years.

Region-wise, Europe is estimated to be the second-largest segment of this market due to the increasing number of surgeries and advanced medical infrastructure. Furthermore, Asia-pacific is projected to show the fastest market growth over the forecast period due to the growing older population, rising cardiovascular diseases in this region, and increasing healthcare expenditure and R&D investments to improve surgical technologies.

Major market players operating in the surgical retractors market include:

Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Medline Industries, Inc, Braun Melsungen AG (Aesculap, Inc.), Applied Medical, Resources Corporation, Thompson Surgical, Ansabere Surgical SL, Innomed, Inc., LiNA Medical ApS, Vivo Surgical Private Limited, BVI, CooperSurgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Mediflex Surgical Products, Applied Medical Technology, Inc, Changzhou Haiers Medical Devices Co., Ltd., Titan Instruments , Ackermann Instrumente , AIIM, Alphatec Spine , ARCA-MEDICA, Arthrex, Chamfond Biotech, Condor MedTec GmbH, Dewimed Medizintechnik, DTR Medical , GIMMI , Globus Medical, HankilTech Medical, Holtex , HUIDAMED, jac-cell Medic, K2M , Kirwan Surgical Products , Laschal Surgical, Inc., Life Spine, Medicta Instruments, Mediflex Surgical Products, MESTRA Talleres Mestraitua, S.L., Microcure Medical, Mopec Europe, Moria Surgical, Precision Spine , Sklar Instruments , SOFEMED International , Spineology , SURTEX INSTRUMENTS LTD , SybronEndo , Synergetics , TeDan Surgical Innovations , Transact International , Wallach Surgical Devices, and Others.

Surgical Retractors Market Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 1.88 Billion Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 3.30 Billion Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 6.6 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion and volume (Number of Units) Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered Product, Application, Type, End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico ;The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia

Key developments in the market:

In April 2021, Alphatec Holdings Inc. introduced two new ways to improve the ATEC transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure. The Sigma Access System and the Invictus Modular Pedicle Screw are new technologies that work together with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX system, the SingleStep implant delivery system, and the IdentiTi TLIF implants to make a complete, smartly designed TLIF procedure.

In May 2021, OBP announced the launch of a new spin-off company called OBP Surgical Corporation, which will continue to reinvent the everyday tools that surgeons rely on by integrating single-use LED lighting technology into unique intracavity cordless devices. The announcement comes at the same time that CooperSurgical, Inc acquires OBP Medical Corporation. The intracavity lighting and surgical retractor market are growing exponentially. The shift to a distinctly surgical profile enables the new company to maximize focus and flexibility to meet unique market needs and deliver profitable growth.

In December 2020, Galaxy II LUX, a self-retaining ring retractor with light, was introduced by June Medical (UK) to let surgeons see their surgical sites more clearly. In vivo LED gadget KLAROTM is attached to the Galaxy II LUX retractor using a specially developed clip, allowing the light source to be used in conjunction with the retractor. The advantages of employing overhead illumination have been eliminated, and a breakthrough solution has been provided for surgeons, allowing them better access and a better view of the surgery site.

In Oct 2020, Stryker announced that the Niagara Lateral Access System, which had been used in 600 surgeries, would be added to its line of lateral spine products. With the addition of Niagara, Stryker now has a full line of minimally invasive lateral solutions for treating spinal deformities in patients with fully developed bones.





Market Segments:

Global Surgical Retractors Market, by Products, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Abdominal Retractor

Finger Retractor

Nerve Retractor

Orthopedic Retractor

Rectal Retractor

Thoracic Retractor

Ribbon Retractor

Other Products

Global Surgical Retractors Market, by Applications, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Neurosurgery

Wound Closure

Reconstructive Surgery

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Obstetrics and Gynecology (Ob/Gyn)

Other Applications

Global Surgical Retractors Market, by Types, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Handheld

Self-retaining

Global Surgical Retractors Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Global Surgical Retractors Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Surgical Retractors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Surgical Retractors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Surgical Retractors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Surgical Retractors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Surgical Retractors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa





