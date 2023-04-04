Shared Mobility Telematics Market Report 2023: Demand for Commercial Commutes Drives Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shared Mobility Telematics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027Segmented By Service Type, By Vehicle Type, By Offering, By Technology, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global shared mobility telematics market is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecast years on the grounds of a surge in demand for car-for-hire services.

The market was valued at over USD150 Billion in the year 2021. Increasing demand for cab services and expanding surge in the car-pool and sharing car services will further drive the growth of the global shared mobility telematics market in the upcoming five years. Growth in the demand for two-wheeler sharing travel to reduce commute time and efficient methods for fuel consumption management will also support the growth of the global shared mobility telematics market in the next five years.

Technological advancement and penetration of mobile base mobility-sharing applications and services are also responsible for the growth of the global shared mobility telematics market in the future five years.



Shared mobility telematics is a technology that allows a hybrid model of commuting to various destinations somewhere in the middle of a private commute at public availability. The expanded services of hiring a cab or a two-wheeler for your regular or occasional commutes, following the internet-based services to affordable prices, monitor the industrial growth. The owner of a number of commercial vehicles provides its fleet to the organization, which uses these vehicles to provide services such as hiring, ride-sharing, and mobility. The fare completely depends on the distance and time for the customer to travel to the destination.



Growing Demands For Commercial Commutes Drive Market



Almost all major and minor economies are flooded with automobiles running on the road, and the growing fleets of automobiles guarantee overcrowded and excessive traffic situations. A surge in demand for alternatives to commuting other than your own vehicle drives the growth of the global shared mobility telematics market in the upcoming five years.

A higher number of passenger cars, two-wheelers, and commercial cars, will support the growth of the global shared mobility telematics market in the next five years. The total number of passenger cars sold in the year 2021 was 55.3 million globally.



Over 25% of the entire United States population uses ride-sharing services at least once a month. Increasing complaints regarding traffic and excessive consumption of fuel in the process of the high number of passenger cars on the road drive the demand for two-wheeler sharing that also aids the growth of the global shared mobility telematics market in the future five years.



Report Scope:



In this report, global shared mobility telematics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Shared Mobility Telematics Market, By Service Type:

Ride Hailing

Car/Two-Wheeler Sharing

Rental

Ride Sharing

Shared Mobility Telematics Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Two-Wheeler

Shared Mobility Telematics Market, By Offering:

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Fleet Optimization

Vehicle Tracking

Others

Shared Mobility Telematics Market, By Technology:

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

Shared Mobility Telematics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Vietnam

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Europe & CIS

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

SharingOS Holdings Limited

e-motionlabs NV

Fleetster

Avis Budget Group (FastFleet and Local Motion)

INVERS GmbH

PBSC Urban Solutions Inc.

Geotab Inc.

