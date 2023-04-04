Video on Demand Market Size to Reach USD 257.59 Billion, at a 17.6% CAGR by 2029

Pune,India, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The video on demand market size is predicted to reach USD 257.59 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 17.6% during the projected period. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report titled, “Video on Demand Market Forecast, 2023-2029”. The market stood at USD 69.55 billion in 2021 and USD 82.77 billion in 2022.

Key Industry Developments-

Amazon.com Inc. has introduced prime video channels in India. For its prime members, the premium video Channels offer access to several on-demand video channels, including Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Hoichoi, Docubay, Manorama Max, MUB, and Shorts TV.





Request a free sample PDF- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/video-on-demand-market-100140





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 17.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 257.59 Billion Base Year 2021 Video on Demand Market Size in 2021 USD 69.55 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Revenue Model, Content Type, Region













Key Takeaways-

Video on Demand Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 257.59 Billion in 2029

VoD provides users with access to an online video collection that can be viewed at any time, from any suitable device.

The amount of traffic to video-on-demand services is increasing as a result of smart TVs, smartphones, and OTT platform adoption becoming more widespread.

Due to the increase in demand for promotional videos for goods and services, ad-based services (AVoD) are gradually expanding.

Video on Demand Market Size in North America was USD 28.13 Billion 2021

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Adoption of Smart Devices and Online Streaming Applications Benefits Growth

The increasing adoption of smart TVs, smartphones, and OTT platforms increases the volume of video-on-demand service traffic. According to a March 2020 report from Cisco Systems, Inc., mobile connectivity will be available to more than 70% of the world's population by 2023. Global mobile subscriber rate is expected to increase from 5.1 billion (66% of population) in 2018 to 5.7 billion (71% of population) by 2023.

Online media consumption has increased dramatically in recent years. Mobile devices have surpassed desktop computers as the primary source of online media consumption. As smartphone popularity grows, so will data usage, resulting in an increase in online video consumption.

Furthermore, over-the-top (OTT) platforms are content providers that are rapidly expanding as more people seek entertainment through online channels. According to a ComScore report published in November 2021, more than 50 million households worldwide already have access to OTT video, which they watch at the same rates as traditional TV viewers. However, rising concerns among market participants about video content piracy and protection are expected to hinder the growth of the global video on demand market growth.





Browse Complete Report Details- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/video-on-demand-market-100140





Regional Insights-

North America to Hold the Largest Share of the Global Market

North America is expected to have the largest video on demand market share during the projected period. Key players in the region, including Amazon, Netflix, Apple Inc., and others, are concentrating on the development of advanced VoD services for users. Furthermore, North America is becoming increasingly diverse as a result of increased investment by major players and a surge in the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence. VOD platform developers use these technologies to efficiently automate the video streaming process.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. This growth is attributable due to the presence of a large customer base and an increase in mobile internet users across a variety of populous countries. global market players are expanding their footprint in this region due to increased demand from end-users for TV entertainment, music, sports, and other services.

The Middle East and Africa are expected to grow significantly during the projected period. The growth is due to the rapid growth of the media and entertainment industries. The Latin American market is also expanding at a moderate rate as a result of increased investment by the world's leading companies. One of the driving factors is the increase in smartphone penetration and internet connectivity in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and other countries.

Report Coverage-

To better understand the user, the market research report highlights leading regions around the world. Furthermore, the research investigates fully adopted technology around the world and provides insights into the most recent industry and market trends. It also highlights some of the market's growth-stimulating elements and constraints, allowing the reader to gain a thorough understanding of the market.

Segmentation-

On the basis of the revenue model, the market is divided into Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD), Advertisement Based Video on Demand (AVOD), and Transactional Video on Demand (TVoD). On the basis of content type, the market is segmented into music, kids, movies, TV entertainment, and others. Geographically, the market is classified in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/video-on-demand-market-100140





Competitive Landscape -

Key Market Players Increase Expansion Strategies to Boost Market Growth

Alphabet, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Hulu LLC (The Walt Disney Company), AT&T, Inc., Netflix Inc., Apple, Inc., and others are key market players focused on providing online VoD services. These companies are forming a strategic alliance to expand their operations across borders. For instance, in July 2021, the Carlyle Group paid approximately USD 400 million for Liveu, a live video streaming company. This improves the video transmission and streaming service.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report-

Alphabet, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Amazon.com, Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

Hulu LLC (The Walt Disney Company) (California, U.S.)

AT&T, Inc. (Warner Media, LLC and Discovery, Inc.) (Texas, U.S.)

Netflix, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Apple, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Comcast Corporation (Philadelphia, U.S.)

Facebook, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Stockholm, Sweden)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Major Table of Contents-

Global Video on Demand Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Revenue Model (USD) SVoD TVoD AVoD By Content Type (USD) Sports Music TV Entertainment Kids Movies Others By Region (USD) North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Video on Demand Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Revenue Model (USD) SVoD TVoD AVoD By Content Type (USD) Sports Music TV Entertainment Kids Movies Others By Country (USD) United States (By Content Type) Canada (By Content Type)

Latin America Video on Demand Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Revenue Model (USD) SVoD TVoD AVoD By Content Type (USD) Sports Music TV Entertainment Kids Movies Others By Country (USD) Brazil (By Content Type) Mexico (By Content Type) Rest of Latin America

Europe Video on Demand Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Revenue Model (USD) SVoD TVoD AVoD By Content Type (USD) Sports Music TV Entertainment Kids Movies Others By Country (USD) United Kingdom (By Content Type) Germany (By Content Type) France (By Content Type) Italy (By Content Type) Spain (By Content Type) Russia (By Content Type) Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…!





Access Full Report- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100140





Related Report-

Video Streaming Market Share, Industry Report, 2022-2029

Video Conferencing Market Revenue Growth Forecast to 2029

Artificial Intelligence Market Share, Revenue And Growth Rate Till 2030

Internet of Things Market Share, Industry Report, 2023-2030

FAQ:

How big is the Video on Demand Market?

The global video on demand market size was valued at USD 69.55 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 82.77 billion in 2022 to USD 257.59 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

How big is Video on Demand Market in North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 28.13 Billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245