Peptide Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023

The global peptide antibiotics market grew from $4.23 billion in 2022 to $4.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The peptide antibiotics market is expected to grow to $6.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The peptide antibiotics market consists of sales of oral, intravenous, intramuscular and topical peptide antibiotics.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Peptide antibiotics refer to antibiotics made up of peptides the physical rupture of cell membranes underpins the antibacterial activity. The peptide antibiotics are used to permeate bacterial membranes, collect within bacteria, and then interfere with bacterial functioning.



North America was the largest region in the peptide antibiotics market in 2022. The regions covered in the peptide antibiotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of peptide antibiotics are ribosomal synthesized peptide antibiotics and non-ribosomal synthesized peptide antibiotics.The ribosomal synthesized peptide antibiotics destroy or modify the drug, change the drug target, decrease or raise drug uptake, and substitute a different metabolic step as the medication’s target.



Ribosomal synthesized peptide antibiotics refer to antimicrobial peptides generated by ribosomes and produced by practically all species, from bacteria to plants and animals.The various drugs under peptide antibiotics are daptomycin, dalbavancin, telavancin, and other drugs used to treat several diseases such as skin infection, HABP/VABP, blood stream infection, and other diseases.



The peptide antibiotics are used and distributed through hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and other distribution channels.



The increase in the prevalence of various infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the peptide antibiotics market.Infectious diseases are illnesses caused by harmful micro-organisms such as bacteria, fungi, parasites, and others.



The major reasons for the rise in infectious diseases are rapid urbanization, climate change, increasing risk of disease emergence, and others, which have increased the demand for peptide antibiotics.Peptide antibiotics physically rupture the cell membranes and underpins the antibacterial activity.



For instance, in July 2022, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an organization that provides data and statistics about Australia’s welfare and health, the cases of notifiable infectious diseases in Australia grew from 2.89 million cases in 2020 to 7.02 million cases in 2021. It shows a significant growth in the total number of cases of infectious diseases. Therefore, the increase in the incidence of infectious is driving the growth of the peptide antibiotics market.



The strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the peptide antibiotics market.Major companies operating in the peptide antibiotics market are entering into partnerships to expand their market and leverage each others resources.



For intsance, in January 2022, Berkeley Lights, a US-based digital cell biology company, partnered with Aanika Biosciences.In this partnership, Aanika will leverage Berkeley Lights’ high-throughput, functional screening service to swiftly find and refine functional antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) capable of eliminating dangerous bacteria, particularly those that cause foodborne disease outbreaks.



Furthermore, the Beacon Optofluidic Platform will be used to identify peptides that are harmful to bacteria in order to develop a novel antibacterial tag, which will then be used in their bacterial spore-based barcoding technology to secure the food supply chain. Aanika Biosciences is a US-based biotechnology company.



An increase in incidence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the peptide antibiotics market.Chronic diseases are illnesses that last a year or longer, demand ongoing medical attention, and limit daily activities.



Chronic diseases are on the rise as a result of increased tobacco use, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, excessive alcohol consumption, and other factors.Peptide antibiotics are used to treat chronic diseases by administering the drug in the target area.



For instance, in July 2021, the National Council on Aging, Inc., a US-based charitable organization, reported that over 85% of elderly people have at least one chronic illness, and health care spending rose to $3.8 trillion annually in the US. Also, according to a research report published by American Action Forum in September 2020, chronic disease prevalence and costs are rising in the United States. They are expected to keep rising as the disease prevalence among children and young adults rises. Chronic disease is a serious healthcare problem since the rising cost of chronic disease in the United States totals $3.7 trillion annually, around 19.6% of the country’s gross domestic product. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is fueling the growth of the peptide antibiotics market.



The countries covered in the peptide antibiotics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



