Command and Control Systems Global Market Report 2023: Advent of Several Next-Generation Technologies & Systems and a Significant Rise in the Overall Military Budgets Worldwide Fuels Growth

The global command and control systems market size is expected to reach USD 64.25 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher.

The advent of several next-generation technologies & systems and a significant rise in the overall military budget of countries, especially in developing regions, are major prominent factors driving market growth and demand. These systems have to find their extensive application in terror control activities and various multinational military operations, as these technologies provide real-time battlefield information and provide situational awareness, which helps agencies to enhance their operational efficiencies of military activities.



For instance, in December 2022, Congress announced its plan to increase the defense & military budget by 8% over the fiscal levels of 2022. The new USD 858 Bn plan includes around USD 817 Bn in the Defense Department spending & additional funding to help the Pentagon cope with the inflation. Bill also authorizes USD 32.8 billion to boost the U.S. naval fleet, including the 11 different battleships.



In the last few years, C2 systems have become a very crucial part of C4ISR systems, as during wartime, defense departments could not have any type of obsolete technologies mainly in C4ISR systems because these kinds of systems are mainly used for strategic planning, communication, and decision-making. Moreover, increasing efforts by key market companies to establish their strong presence in developing nations like China and India to expand their market range and position ahead of their competitors are creating lucrative market growth opportunities for the near future.



For instance, in September 2022, Honeywell announced the inauguration of its global solutions command & control center in Gurugram, which offers 24/7 remote monitoring & technical support. It is the first and only of its kind in the industry, servicing over 200 refinery units for 50+ customers.



The land-based segment accounted for a considerable market share in 2022 on account of the surge in terrorist and hostile activities and increasing military modernization programs.

The software segment is anticipated to register the highest market growth throughout the anticipated period owing to its easy adaptability and scalability.

The defense segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, which is mainly attributed to the increased proliferation of situational awareness and the ability to provide real-time information about battlefield.

North America region dominated the global market in 2022, which is mainly driven by increasing implementation of technology development and high defense expenditure by both government and private organizations.

The global key market players include Honeywell International, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, & Thales Group.

Command and Control Systems, Platform Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Land

Maritime

Space

Airborne

Command and Control Systems, Solution Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Hardware

Software

Services

Command and Control Systems, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Defense

Commercial

Command and Control Systems, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $36.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $64.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Honeywell International Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

BAE Systems

CACI International Inc.

Rockwell Collins

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3harris Technologies

Thales Group

Rolta India Ltd.

Siemens AG.

