Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

4 April 2023





FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 11 April 2023

Effective from 11 April 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 11 April 2023 to 7 July 2023:

Uncapped bonds

NO0010887391, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 11 April 2023: 4.9600% pa

NO0010887409, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 11 April 2023: 4.9900% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

