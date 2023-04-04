Global Cluster Headache Market Report 2023: Improvements in Medication Research and Available Treatments Fuel Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cluster Headache Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution channel, By Type, By Drug Class, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cluster Headache Market size is expected to reach $437.5 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors

Increase in cluster headache frequency



the cluster headache patterns point to the hypothalamus, the body's circadian clock, as a potential contraibuting factor. Unlike migraine and tension headaches, cluster headache is typically not brought on by triggers such as certain meals, hormonal changes, or stress. Yet, consuming alcohol could swiftly create a splitting headache once a cluster phase starts. The usage of drugs like nitroglycerin, a prescription used to treat heart problems, is another potential cause. The growing prevalence of cluster headaches due to changing lifestyles and the consumption of some drugs or alcohol will propel the market growth.



Improvements in medication research and available treatments



Natural compounds and their structural analogs have significantly influenced pharmacology. Recent advancements in technology and science, including enhanced analytical tools, genome mining and engineering techniques, and improvements in microbial culture, are tackling existing issues and creating new possibilities. To combat antimicrobial resistance, this has revived interest in natural compounds as drug leads.The use of natural compounds and the increasing pharmaceutical-based R&D will enhance the effectiveness of the cluster headache medications, which will drive the market expansion.



Market Restraining Factors

Limited knowledge of the conditions



Cluster headaches have no known permanent cure, and the other treatments areaimed at lessening pain intensity, minimizing the duration of the headache, and stopping episodes. Because they require quick-acting medications and their pain may arise suddenly and vanish swiftly, cluster headaches can be difficult to detect and treat. The exact etiology of cluster headaches is unknown.Cluster headaches are not subject to any tests. A doctor will often make a diagnosis by investigating a patient's symptoms and headache history and usually keepa headache journal with a list of symptoms thatmight be useful.



Drug Class Outlook



Based on drug class, the cluster headache market is segmented into ergot derivatives, calcium channel blockers, triptans and others. The triptans segment dominated the cluster headache market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is because they are aclass, or group, of medicines that can stop migraine episodes. These drugs work to lessen symptoms by constricting enlarged blood arteries in the brain brought on by migraine attacks. Also, they are present inseveral dose formulations. Depending on thesymptoms, thedoctor may recommend a different dose type, like thedoctor could recommend a nasal spray rather than tablets to ingest if the patient isexperiencingnausea and vomiting along with themigraine.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the cluster headache market is divided into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies and others. The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment held the highest revenue share in the cluster headache market in 2021. The growth is owing to a rise in consumer preference for retail pharmacies, which offer advice on drugs and their use throughout treatment periods.They offer first-rate customer service, affordable prices, and a large variety of general healthcare and home goods. Local pharmacists can also provide one-on-one consultations and guidance right away.



Type Outlook



By type, the cluster headache market is classified into episodic and chronic. The chronic segment garnered a prominent revenue share in the cluster headache market in 2021. This is due to the fact that most people with cluster headaches suffer from the chronic kind. Chronic cluster headaches might develop from the episodic form over time, or they can be present from the start, which drives the segment's expansion. Like cluster headaches, chronic paroxysmal hemicrania (CPH) condition has shorter-lasting and more frequent symptoms, further expanding the segment growth.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the cluster headache market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region registered the highest revenue share in the cluster headache market in 2021. This growth isowing to an increase in cluster headache instances in the region. In addition, there isan increase in major players offering innovative therapies and the presence of improved healthcare infrastructure.With a thriving sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, andthe introduction of cutting-edge technology to detect illness, the market is anticipated to propelduring the projectedperiod.

