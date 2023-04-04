Gesture Recognition Market Is Expected to Generate $88.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gesture recognition market garnered $13.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $88.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $13.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $88.2 billion CAGR 20.6% No. of Pages in Report 255 Segments covered technology, industry vertical, and region Drivers Increase in demand for contactless interfaces



Rise in popularity of gaming applications



Increasing usage of smart devices in various industries Opportunities The growing demand for augmented and virtual reality applications Restraints High development and implementation costs and high battery power consumption by gesture recognition components

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global gesture recognition market, owing to an increase in the need for contactless interfaces, which remains even after the pandemic situation.

Furthermore, contactless interfaces have always been a common choice for public places and high-traffic locations as they reduce the likelihood of transferring infectious diseases

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global gesture recognition market based on technology, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Procure Complete Report (255 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

Based on technology, the Touch-based Gesture Recognition segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global gesture recognition market. However, the Touchless Gesture Recognition segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global gesture recognition market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the aerospace and defense segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global gesture recognition market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global gesture recognition market analyzed in the research include Apple Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet), Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. , Orbbec, Intel Corporation, GestureTek Technologies, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Microsoft Corporation, LTU technologies, Amazon.com, Inc., Cipia Vision Ltd. (Formerly known as Eye Sight Technologies Ltd.)

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global gesture recognition market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

