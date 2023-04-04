New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thin Film and Printed Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960283/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market to Reach $748 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thin Film and Printed Batteries estimated at US$144.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$748 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 22.8% over the period 2022-2030. Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.5% CAGR and reach US$274.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rechargeable segment is readjusted to a revised 27.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.1% CAGR
The Thin Film and Printed Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$128 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.2% and 19.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- BrightVolt
- Cymbet Corporation
- Enfucell Oy
- Imprint Energy
- Jenax Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- NEC Energy Solutions, Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Protoflex Corporation
- Samsung Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Thin Film and Printed Batteries - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Film and Printed Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disposable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Disposable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rechargeable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Rechargeable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Wearables by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Cards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable and
Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables, Consumer
Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable
and Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables,
Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable and
Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables, Consumer
Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable and
Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables, Consumer
Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable
and Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables,
Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable
and Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables,
Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable
and Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables,
Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable and
Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables, Consumer
Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable and
Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables, Consumer
Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type -
Disposable and Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and
Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables,
Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and
Printed Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type -
Disposable and Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and
Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables,
Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and
Printed Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type -
Disposable and Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and
Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables,
Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and
Printed Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thin Film and Printed Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960283/?utm_source=GNW