New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thin Film and Printed Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960283/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market to Reach $748 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thin Film and Printed Batteries estimated at US$144.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$748 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 22.8% over the period 2022-2030. Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.5% CAGR and reach US$274.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rechargeable segment is readjusted to a revised 27.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.1% CAGR



The Thin Film and Printed Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$128 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.2% and 19.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- BrightVolt

- Cymbet Corporation

- Enfucell Oy

- Imprint Energy

- Jenax Inc.

- NEC Corporation

- NEC Energy Solutions, Inc.

- Panasonic Corporation

- Protoflex Corporation

- Samsung Group





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960283/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Thin Film and Printed Batteries - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Film and Printed Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Disposable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rechargeable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Rechargeable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Wearables by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Cards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Cards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable and

Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables, Consumer

Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable

and Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables,

Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable and

Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables, Consumer

Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable and

Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables, Consumer

Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable

and Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables,

Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable

and Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables,

Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable

and Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables,

Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable and

Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables, Consumer

Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Disposable and

Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables, Consumer

Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and Printed

Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type -

Disposable and Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and

Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables,

Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and

Printed Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type -

Disposable and Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and

Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables,

Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and

Printed Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Battery Type -

Disposable and Rechargeable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and

Printed Batteries by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Disposable and Rechargeable for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Thin Film and Printed Batteries by Application - Wearables,

Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards, Medical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Thin Film and

Printed Batteries by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Smart Cards,

Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960283/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________