Global Neurological Device Market Report 2023:

In 2022, the global market for neurological devices was valued at $9 billion, and it is projected to reach $13.5 billion at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



The complete report suite covering the global neurological device market comprises various products, such as cerebrospinal fluid management devices, detachable coils, liquid embolics, neurovascular guidewires, neurovascular catheters, neurovascular stents, aneurysm clips, neurovascular thrombectomy management, neuromodulation devices, intrathecal pumps, and stereotactic devices.



MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Leading Competitors

GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS



The largest segment within the neurological device market is neuromodulation devices, which is divided among several competitors in the spinal cord stimulation and deep brain stimulation sectors. While other segments, such as vagus nerve stimulation and gastric electric stimulation, are monopolized market segments as of the current publication. However, the sacral nerve stimulation market has seen new product launches by new entrants, including Axonics.



GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL DEVICE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



Out of 50+ neurological device companies analyzed, the global market share is dominated by three key players - Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Stryker.



Medtronic has held its top position in the global neurological device market, but its monopoly on several markets has been disrupted by competitors who have taken significant shares. Axonics' introduction into the sacral nerve stimulator market has impacted Medtronic's share, while Boston Scientific and Abbott's innovations have allowed them to gain substantial shares of the deep brain stimulation (DBS) market. Nevertheless, Medtronic continues to be a leader in most markets covered in this report, including liquid embolics, neurovascular stents, neurovascular thrombectomy management, and intrathecal pump, among others.



MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY



This report suite covers all relevant data on the global neurological device market, but each market segment is also available as individual MedCore reports. This gives you the flexibility to access only the neurological market research that is relevant to your needs. To review these separate reports and segments, please refer to:



Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market - MedCore - Includes:

CSF shunt and CSF drainage shunt segments.

Global Detachable Coil Market - MedCore - Includes:

Bare platinum detachable coils and coated coils.

Global Liquid Embolic Market - MedCore - Includes:

Liquid embolics.

Global Neurovascular Guidewire Market - MedCore - Includes:

Neurovascular guidewires.

Global Neurovascular Catheter Market - MedCore - Includes:

Over-the-wire microcatheters, flow-directed microcatheters and neurovascular guiding catheters.

Global Neurovascular Stent Market - MedCore - Includes:

Traditional neurovascular stents, flow diversion stents and intrasaccular stents.

Global Aneurysm Clip Market - MedCore - Includes:

Titanium aneurysm clips and cobalt alloy aneurysm clips.

Global Neurovascular Thrombus Management Market - MedCore - Includes:

Stent retrievers and aspiration catheters.

Global Neuromodulation Device Market - MedCore - Includes:

Spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation and gastric electric stimulation.

Global Intrathecal Pump Market - MedCore - Includes:

Intrathecal pumps.

Global Stereotactic Device Market - MedCore - Includes:

Stereotactic devices.

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year: 2022

Forecast: 2022-2029

Historical Data 2019-2022

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

Global Neurological Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedures Included

Markets Included

Regions Included

Version History

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast and Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review and Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring



2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Neurological Device Market

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Regional Profiles

2.3 Analysis by Market Segment

2.3.1 Worst Case Scenario

2.3.2 Base Case Scenario

2.3.3 Best Case Scenario



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Basic Anatomy

3.2 Disease Pathology and Disorders

3.2.1 Introduction

3.2.2 General Diagnostics and Neurosurgery

3.2.3 Tumor and Brain Cancer

3.2.4 Brain Arteriovenous Malformations

3.2.5 Ischemic Stroke

3.2.6 Brain Aneurysm

3.2.7 Disorders Related to Cerebrospinal Fluids and Intracranial Pressure

3.2.7.1 Hydrocephalus and Intracranial Pressure Disorder

3.2.7.2 Cerebral Edema

3.2.8 Indication for Neuromodulation

3.2.9 Traumatic Brain Injury



4 Product Assessment

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Product Portfolios

4.2.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management

4.2.2 Detachable Coils

4.2.3 Liquid Embolics

4.2.4 Neurovascular Guidewires

4.2.5 Neurovascular Catheters

4.2.6 Neurovascular Stents

4.2.7 Aneurysm Clip

4.2.8 Neurovascular Thrombus Management

4.2.9 Neuromodulation Devices

4.2.9.1 Introduction

4.2.9.2 Spinal Cord Stimulators

4.2.9.3 Vagus Nerve Stimulators

4.2.9.4 Deep Brain Stimulators

4.2.9.5 Gastric Electric Stimulators

4.2.9.6 Sacral Nerve Stimulators

4.2.10 Intrathecal Pumps

4.2.11 Stereotactic Devices

4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls

4.3.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management

4.3.2 Detachable Coils

4.3.3 Neurovascular Catheters

4.3.4 Neurovascular Stent

4.3.5 Neuromodulation Devices

4.3.6 Stereotactic Devices

4.3.7 Intrathecal Pumps

4.3.8 Mechanical Thrombectomy

4.4 Clinical Trials

4.4.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management

4.4.2 Detachable Coils

4.4.3 Liquid Embolics

4.4.4 Neurovascular Catheters

4.4.5 Neurovascular Guidewires

4.4.6 Neurovascular Stent

4.4.7 Neuromodulation Devices

4.4.8 Stereotactic Devices

4.4.9 Aneurysm Clip

4.4.10 Mechanical Thrombectomy



5 Global Neurological Device Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management

5.1.2 Interventional Neuroradiology

5.1.3 Neuromodulation

5.1.4 Neurosurgery

5.1.5 Neurovascular Thrombus Management

5.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

5.2.1 by Segment

5.2.2 by Region

5.3 Drivers and Limiters

5.3.1 Market Drivers

5.3.1.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management

5.3.1.2 Interventional Neuroradiology

5.3.1.3 Neuromodulation

5.3.1.4 Neurosurgery

5.3.1.5 Neurovascular Thrombus Management

5.3.2 Market Limiters

5.3.2.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management

5.3.2.2 Interventional Neuroradiology

5.3.2.3 Neuromodulation

5.3.2.4 Neurosurgery

5.3.2.5 Neurovascular Thrombus Management

5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.6 Company Profiles

5.6.1 Abbott

5.6.2 B. Braun

5.6.3 Boston Scientific

5.6.4 Cerenovus

5.6.5 Integra Lifesciences

5.6.5.1 Codman & Shurtleff

5.6.6 Livanova

5.6.7 Medtronic

5.6.8 Microvention

5.6.9 Mizuho

5.6.10 Stryker

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Abbott

5.7.2 B. Braun

5.7.3 Boston Scientific

5.7.4 Integra Lifesciences

5.7.5 Livanova

5.7.6 Medtronic

5.7.7 Microvention

5.7.8 Mizuho

5.7.9 Stryker



6 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market



7 Detachable Coil Market



8 Liquid Embolic Market



9 Neurovascular Guidewire Market



10 Neurovascular Catheter Market



11 Neurovascular Stent Market



12 Aneurysm Clip Market



13 Neurovascular Thrombus Management Market



14 Neuromodulation Device Market



15 Intrathecal Pump Market



16 Stereotactic Device Market



17 Abbreviations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abbott

Imperative Care

Acandis

Inomed

Accuracy

Insera Therapeutics

Adeor Medical

Integra LifeSciences

Aesculap

IntraPace

ANT Neuro

IRRAS

Asahi Intecc

Kaneka

Axonics

LivaNova

Balt

MAG & More

Bioventus

Magstim

Biosense Webster

MagVenture

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Brainlab

Meril

BrainsWay

MHT

BTG

MicroPort

Cerenovus

MicroVention

Cerus Endovascular

Misonix

Cirtec Medical

MIVI Neuroscience

Cordis

Mizuho

Dewimed

MRC Systems

Deymed Diagnostic

Neuromedex

Dispomedica

Neuronetics

Elekta

NeuroPace

Embolx

Neurosoft

FHC

Nevro

Flowonix

Nexstim

Penumbra

Soring

Peter Lazic

Spiegelberg

Phenox

Stryker

Rapid Medical

Teleflex

Reshape Lifesciences

Tokai Medical Products

SAI Infusion Technologies

Tricumed

Scientia Vascular

Varian

Sophysa

