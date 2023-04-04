Global Neurovascular Guidewire Market Report 2023: Featuring Stryker, Scientia Vascular, Medtronic, Asahi Intecc & More

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neurovascular Guidewire Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for neurovascular guidewire had a valuation of around $220 million in 2022, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period to reach $320 million.

The complete report suite on the neurovascular guidewire market includes the analysis of neurovascular guidewires sold, average selling price, market value, and competitor market share.



MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Leading Competitors

GLOBAL NEUROVASCULAR GUIDEWIRE MARKET INSIGHTS



An increase in the number of endovascular procedures, particularly those utilizing liquid embolic, is driving the growth of the neurovascular guidewire market. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period, resulting in a higher demand for guidewires. However, market growth may be hindered by certain complications related to the use of these devices.



GLOBAL NEUROVASCULAR GUIDEWIRE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



Within the global market for neurovascular guidewire, there are three key market players - Stryker, Scientia Vascular, and Medtronic. In 2022, Stryker was the leader in the global neurovascular guidewire market. The Synchro has been a market leader since its launch. Additionally, Stryker sells the Transcend product line of guidewires.



MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Global Neurovascular Guidewire Market

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year: 2022

Forecast: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.

Key Topics Covered:

Neurovascular Guidewire Market

Executive Summary

Global Neurovascular Guidewire Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Regions Included

Introduction

Market Analysis and Forecast

Drivers and Limiters

Market Drivers

Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Stryker

Scientia Vascular

Medtronic

MicroVention

Asahi Intecc

Balt

Cerenovus

Abbott

Integra LifeSciences

Kindly Medical Instruments

MicroApproach

Phenox

Teleflex

