Global Neurovascular Guidewire Market Report 2023: Featuring Stryker, Scientia Vascular, Medtronic, Asahi Intecc & More

The global market for neurovascular guidewire had a valuation of around $220 million in 2022, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period to reach $320 million.
The complete report suite on the neurovascular guidewire market includes the analysis of neurovascular guidewires sold, average selling price, market value, and competitor market share.
MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL NEUROVASCULAR GUIDEWIRE MARKET INSIGHTS
An increase in the number of endovascular procedures, particularly those utilizing liquid embolic, is driving the growth of the neurovascular guidewire market. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period, resulting in a higher demand for guidewires. However, market growth may be hindered by certain complications related to the use of these devices.
GLOBAL NEUROVASCULAR GUIDEWIRE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
Within the global market for neurovascular guidewire, there are three key market players - Stryker, Scientia Vascular, and Medtronic. In 2022, Stryker was the leader in the global neurovascular guidewire market. The Synchro has been a market leader since its launch. Additionally, Stryker sells the Transcend product line of guidewires.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Global Neurovascular Guidewire Market
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
- Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.
Key Topics Covered:
- Neurovascular Guidewire Market
- Executive Summary
- Global Neurovascular Guidewire Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Regions Included
- Introduction
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Stryker
- Scientia Vascular
- Medtronic
- MicroVention
- Asahi Intecc
- Balt
- Cerenovus
- Abbott
- Integra LifeSciences
- Kindly Medical Instruments
- MicroApproach
- Phenox
- Teleflex
