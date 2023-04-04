New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoelectric Generators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960279/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Thermoelectric Generators Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thermoelectric Generators estimated at US$566.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.1% over the period 2022-2030. Bismuth Telluride, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$824.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lead Telluride segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $152.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR



The Thermoelectric Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$152.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$277.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- Ferrotec (USA) Corporation

- Gentherm, Inc.

- Kelk Ltd.

- Kryotherm Company

- Laird PLC

- Marlow Industries, Inc. (II-VI Marlow)

- Yamaha Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960279/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Thermoelectric Generators - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Thermoelectric Generators Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bismuth Telluride by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Bismuth Telluride by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Bismuth Telluride by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lead

Telluride by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Lead Telluride by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Lead Telluride by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Waste Heat Recovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Waste Heat Recovery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Waste Heat Recovery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Harvesting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Energy Harvesting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy Harvesting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Direct Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Direct Power Generation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Co-Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Co-Generation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Co-Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Consumer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Thermoelectric Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace,

Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric Generators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead

Telluride and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators by

Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric Generators

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bismuth

Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other Materials for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Application - Waste Heat Recovery,

Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation and Co-Generation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators by

Application - Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct

Power Generation and Co-Generation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric Generators

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Waste

Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation and

Co-Generation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace,

Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead

Telluride and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other Materials for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Application - Waste Heat Recovery,

Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation and Co-Generation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by Application - Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct

Power Generation and Co-Generation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power

Generation and Co-Generation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Thermoelectric Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace,

Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead

Telluride and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other Materials for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Application - Waste Heat Recovery,

Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation and Co-Generation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by Application - Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct

Power Generation and Co-Generation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power

Generation and Co-Generation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Thermoelectric Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace,

Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead

Telluride and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other Materials for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Application - Waste Heat Recovery,

Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation and Co-Generation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by Application - Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct

Power Generation and Co-Generation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power

Generation and Co-Generation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Thermoelectric Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace,

Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead

Telluride and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other Materials for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Application - Waste Heat Recovery,

Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation and Co-Generation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by Application - Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct

Power Generation and Co-Generation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power

Generation and Co-Generation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Thermoelectric Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace,

Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead

Telluride and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other Materials for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Application - Waste Heat Recovery,

Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation and Co-Generation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by Application - Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct

Power Generation and Co-Generation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power

Generation and Co-Generation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Thermoelectric Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace,

Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Thermoelectric

Generators by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial,

Consumer, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead

Telluride and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Thermoelectric

Generators by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other Materials for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Application - Waste Heat Recovery,

Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation and Co-Generation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Thermoelectric

Generators by Application - Waste Heat Recovery, Energy

Harvesting, Direct Power Generation and Co-Generation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power

Generation and Co-Generation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace,

Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead

Telluride and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by Material - Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bismuth Telluride, Lead Telluride and Other Materials for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by Application - Waste Heat Recovery,

Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation and Co-Generation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators

by Application - Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct

Power Generation and Co-Generation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Thermoelectric

Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power

Generation and Co-Generation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Thermoelectric Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoelectric Generators by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace,

Industrial, Consumer, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Thermoelectric Generators by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960279/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________