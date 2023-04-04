New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plasma Fractionation Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443524/?utm_source=GNW

The global plasma fractionation market grew from $26.18 billion in 2022 to $28.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The plasma fractionation market is expected to grow to $40.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.



The plasma fractionation market includes revenues earned by entities by combining manufacturing steps to isolate, in a sequential and integrated manner.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Plasma fractionation refers to the process of integrating manufacturing procedures to isolate the crude fractions that are then refined into specific medicinal products, in a sequential and integrated manner.



North America was the largest region in the plasma fractionation market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in plasma fractionation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of plasma fractionation market products are immunoglobulins, coagulation factors, albumin, and protease inhibitors.Immunoglobulins is used to treat a wide range of disorders, including primary and secondary immune deficiencies, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory diseases.



Immunoglobulins (Ig) and antibodies are glycoproteins produced by plasma cells that the immune system utilizes to recognize and neutralise foreign objects such as pathogenic bacteria and viruses. The various applications are in immunology, hematology, neurology, critical care, hemato-oncology, and rheumatology and various end users are in hospitals and clinics, clinical research laboratories, and academic institutes.



The increasing number of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the plasma fractionation market going forward.Chronic diseases are defined as conditions that last 1 year or more and require ongoing medical attention, their examples include diseased such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.



Treatment of patients with chronic diseases through access to plasma products reduces morbidity, improves the quality of life, and is cost-effective, this will in turn increase the demand for plasma fractionation.For instance, According to World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based health promotion agency, in 2021, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by the year 2020.



As per April 2021 data these diseases kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally.Therefore, Increasing cases of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the healthcare analytical testing service market.



Therefore, an increasing number of chronic diseases of all ages is expected to propel the growth of the plasma fractionation market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the plasma fractionation market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as HYCON that work on self-cleaning, and fully automatic separator to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2021 GAE a Germany-based company that manufactures systems for pharmaceutical sectors, launched HYCON, a fully automatic separator.That enables one-touch production for the separation of blood plasma and plasma proteins in clean room applications.



With the help of the self-cleaning, and fully automatic separator helps to improve hygienic conditions, cross-contamination prevention, and batch safety.



In April 2022, Grifols S.A., a Spain-based pharmaceutical and chemical product manufacturing company, acquired Biotest AG for an amount of $ 317.03 million (EUR 318 million). Through this acquisition, Grifols would be able to: improve the availability of plasma medicines for patients; accelerate and expand its product line; own the biggest private European network of plasma facilities with 87 locations; drive revenue growth and profitability expansion; enhance and hasten the advancement of R&D projects; and achieve higher revenue and supply balance across geographies for plasmaprotein based medicines. Biotest AG is a Germany based plasma protein and biotechnology company pioneering in clinical immunology and cutting-edge hematology.



The countries covered in the plasma fractionation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced.It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The plasma fractionation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides plasma fractionation market statistics, including plasma fractionation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an plasma fractionation market share, detailed plasma fractionation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the plasma fractionation industry. This plasma fractionation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

