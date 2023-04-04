Health Information Exchange Global Market Report 2023: Growing Digitization of Healthcare Fuels Sector

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market By Setup, By Application, By Type, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the analyst, the Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market was valued at USD 1.06 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.60 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.88% from 2021 to 2028.



The Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Overview



The market is likely to be driven by raising awareness of the necessity to access patients' health information and the emergence of numerous nonprofit organizations advocating the use of HIE for patient data management in the future years. The market is divided into public and private segments based on how it is set up.

The digitalization of the healthcare system, as well as the expanding use of healthcare information exchange systems as a result of improved connectivity between healthcare providers, are driving the market for healthcare information exchange.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment for the analysis of the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises the market dynamics the chapter includes Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers' bargaining power, suppliers' bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries, and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market.



Global Health Information Exchange (HIE)Market: Segmentation Analysis



The Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market is segmented based on Setup, Application, Type, and Geography.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

GE Healthcare

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Orion Health Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Medicity Inc.

CareEvolution Inc.

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

RelayHealth Corporation.

