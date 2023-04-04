New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Purification and Isolation Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443523/?utm_source=GNW

The global protein purification and isolation market grew from $7.77 billion in 2022 to $8.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The protein purification and isolation market is expected to grow to $12.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The protein purification and isolation market includes revenues earned by entities by isolating one or a few proteins from a complex mixture.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Protein purification and isolation refers to the procedures used to separate an interesting protein from its surroundings.In other words, from a cell culture created in a lab or from the other natural chemicals naturally surrounding the proteins in the natural niche in a host organism.



This process helps to identify the existence of the protein from the source, based on differences in their properties.



North America was the largest region in the protein purification and isolation market in 2022. The regions covered in the protein purification and isolation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of protein purification and isolation are instruments and consumables.The instruments are devices used to carry out protein purification and isolation processes that include extraction, precipitation, differential solubilization, ultracentrifugation, and chromatographic methods.



The various technologies used are ultrafiltration, precipitation, preparative chromatography, electrophoresis, western blotting, dialysis and diafiltration and centrifugation and various end users include academic medical institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and contract research organizations. The applications include drug screening, protein-protein interaction studies, biomarker discovery, target identification, protein therapeutics, disease diagnostics and monitoring.



An increase in spending by governments on research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology is expected to propel the growth of the protein purification and isolation market going forward.Research and development refer to gathering knowledge to create new products or discover new ways to improve their existing products and services.



An increase in spending on research and development helps to develop advanced protein purification processes and also provides various other benefits such as purified growth factors of hormones, DNA polymerases, and reverse transcriptase. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, an India-based export promotion agency, the Indian government has allocated USD 10.35 billion and the Department of Health Research has allocated USD 365.68 billion respectively towards the promotion of the pharma sector for the year 2021. Further, according to The Good Food Institute, a US-based alternative protein innovation organization, in 2021, the US department of agriculture and National science, a US-based food safety organization spent USD50 million on advancements in the development of alternative proteins. Therefore, the Increasing spending by governments on research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology is driving the growth of the protein purification and isolation markets.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the protein purification and isolation market.Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing new technological innovations to gain a competitive advantage.



For instance, in April 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based manufacturer of scientific instrumentation, and medical software services launched KingFisher Apex Purification System.It is a high-protein sample purification instrument designed for scientists who work on extracting DNA, proteins, and cells.



This system helps in protein and cell isolation and provides a customized process for flexible, reproducible, and fast sample preparation without additional expense.With the help of automation technology, it provides error-free reports and produces high-quality nucleic acids and proteins.



This protein purification device can process 24 to 96 samples in 25 to 65 minutes.



In November 2021, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a Bangladesh-based pharmaceutical company acquired Sanofi Bangladesh for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Beximco is expected to strengthen its position in key therapeutic areas to drive sustainable revenue and profit growth. Sanofi is a France-based healthcare company that is involved in protein purification, and manufacturing of medicines and vaccines.



