Global Orthopedic Devices Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of Robotics and 3D Printing in Orthopedics Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthopedic Devices Market by Product (Fixation, Replacement Devices {Knee, Hip, Shoulder}, Braces, Spinal Implants, Arthroscopy, Orthobiolgics), Application (Fracture Treatment, Osteoarthritis), End-user (Hospital, ASCs) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global orthopedic devices market is projected to reach USD 48.1 billion by 2027 from USD 36.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Worldwide prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporotic fractures, rising cases of age related bone disorders such as osteoporosis in geriatric population, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are propelling the demand for orthopedic devices.

Moreover, strategic initiatives adopted by key manufacturers to increase their brand visibility and product awareness among key end-users, rapid adoption of robotic assisted orthopedic replacement surgeries across the globe and ongoing research in orthobiologics are likely to play a significant role in propelling the growth of orthopedic devices market in the near future. However, dearth of skilled orthopedic surgeons in many emerging nations and high cost of surgical procedures are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The hand and wrist segment to accounted the largest share of orthopedic devices market during the forecast period, by site

Based on product, the orthopedic devices market is segmented into orthopedic fixation devices, orthopedic replacement devices, orthopedic prosthetics, orthopedic braces and support products, spinal implants and surgical devices, arthroscopy instruments, ortho biologics, and bone graft substitutes. The spinal implants and surgical devices segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic devices market in 2021. This can be attributed to the rising cases of road traffic accidents leading to spinal cord injuries, number of spinal fusion surgeries, increasing number of players offering advanced spinal implants and emergence of new orthobiologics, are anticipated to boost the growth of segment.

The hand and wrist segment to accounted the largest share of orthopedic devices market during the forecast period, by site

Based on the site of injury, the orthopedic devices market has been segmented into hip and pelvis, foot and ankle, knee and thigh, hand and wrist, shoulder, arm and elbow, spine, and craniomaxillofacial. The hand and wrist segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic devices market in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of hand and wrist fractures, increasing participation in sports activities leading to hand fractures, and growth in the geriatric population with osteoarthritis.

The hospital and surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the global orthopedic devices market, by end-users, in 2021

Based on end-users, the orthopedic devices market has been segmented into hospitals and surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory and trauma care centers, home care settings, and other end-users (including physiotherapy centers, government regulatory organizations, academic institutes, and contract research organizations). The hospitals and surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic devices market in 2021. This can be attributed to the expanding patient population, increasing admission of trauma patients in hospitals, rising number of orthopedic surgeries performed in hospitals, increasing investments by governments to improve the healthcare infrastructure of hospitals and rising collaborations and partnerships among orthopedic hospitals to expand the accessibility of orthopedic treatment among patients.

The Asia-Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global orthodontic treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of this market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific registered the highest growth during the forecast period. Emerging Asian economies, such as China, India, are likely to provide high orthopedic devices market growth opportunities. Rising medical tourism, improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditures, emergence of small players offering wide range of orthopedic devices, and rising number of hospitals and orthopedic clinics in the region is likely to support the rapid market growth of Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Disorders

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Surgical Procedures

Rising Number of Sports and Accident-Related Orthopedic Injuries

Increasing Geriatric Population

Increasing Research Funding and Initiatives Adopted by Orthopedic Manufacturers to Promote Brand Awareness

Restraints

Risks and Complications Associated with Orthopedic Surgical Procedures

High Costs Associated with Orthopedic Treatments

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities Offered by Emerging Markets

Rising Number of Hospitals and Shift Toward Outpatient Care

Increasing Use of Robotics and 3D Printing in Orthopedics

Challenges

Dearth of Orthopedic Surgeons

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 375 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $36.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $48.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Orthopedic Devices Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Orthopedic Fixation Devices

6.2.1 Internal Fixation Devices

6.2.2 External Fixation Devices

6.3 Orthopedic Replacement Devices

6.3.1 Ankle Replacement Devices

6.3.2 Hip Replacement Devices

6.3.3 Knee Replacement Devices

6.3.4 Shoulder Replacement Devices

6.3.5 Elbow Replacement Devices

6.3.6 Wrist Replacement Devices

6.4 Orthopedic Prosthetics

6.4.1 Solid Ankle Cushion Heel Prostheses

6.4.2 Single-Axial Prostheses

6.4.3 Multi-Axial Prostheses

6.4.4 Dynamic Response Prostheses

6.4.5 Microprocessor-Controlled Prostheses

6.5 Orthopedic Braces and Support Products

6.5.1 Knee Braces and Support Products

6.5.2 Ankle Braces and Support Products

6.5.3 Foot Walkers and Orthoses

6.5.4 Back, Hip, and Spine Braces and Support Products

6.5.5 Shoulder Braces and Support Products

6.5.6 Elbow Braces and Support Products

6.5.7 Hand and Wrist Braces and Support Products

6.5.8 Facial Braces and Support Products

6.6 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices

6.6.1 Spinal Fusion Devices

6.6.2 Spinal Non-Fusion Devices

6.7 Arthroscopy Instruments

6.8 Orthobiologics

6.9 Bone Graft Substitutes

7 Orthopedic Devices Market, by Site

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hand and Wrist

7.3 Spine

7.4 Foot and Ankle

7.5 Arm and Elbow

7.6 Hip and Pelvis

7.7 Knee and Thigh

7.8 Craniomaxillofacial

7.9 Shoulder

8 Orthopedic Devices Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Spinal Fusion, Fixation, and Decompression

8.3 Fracture Treatment and Recovery

8.4 Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis

8.5 Ligament Injuries

8.6 Diabetic Foot Diseases

8.7 Neurological Disorders

9 Orthopedic Devices Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals and Surgical Centers

9.3 Ambulatory and Trauma Care Centers

9.4 Orthopedic Clinics

9.5 Home Care Settings

9.6 Other End-users





10 Orthopedic Devices Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Acumed LLC

Allegra Orthopaedics

Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd.

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun

BSN Medical GmbH

Conmed Corporation

DeRoyal Industries

Enovis

FLA Orthopedics

Isto Biologics

ITS

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

MicroPort

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

Nippon Sigmax Co. Ltd.

NuVasive, Inc.

Orthofix Medical, Inc.

RCH Orthopaedics

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Trimed

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71dt5v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment