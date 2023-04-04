Sensor Patch Market Size & Share to Surpass $7.12 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sensor Patch Market is valued at USD 1.54 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 7.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 42.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

The increasing demand for portable medical devices and wearable sensors, as well as the growing use of sensor patches to monitor glucose levels, are driving the expansion of the sensor patch market. Growing telehealth use, as well as developments in wearable solutions and digital technologies, present significant prospects for the sensor patch industry to expand.

The sensor patch market is segmented on the basis of product, application, wearable type, end-user industry, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into glucose monitoring patches, ECG patches, skin temperature patches, and others. The glucose monitoring patches segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes and the increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the sensor patch market is attributed to the rising demand for portable medical devices and wearable sensors, the growing use of sensor patches to monitor glucose levels, growing telehealth use, and developments in wearable solutions and digital technologies.

The rising demand for portable medical devices and wearable sensors is one of the major factors driving the growth of the sensor patch market. Portable medical devices and wearable sensors are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a convenient and easy way to monitor health conditions. Sensor patches are a type of wearable sensor that can be used to monitor various health conditions, such as glucose levels, heart rate, and skin temperature. The increasing use of sensor patches to monitor glucose levels is another major factor driving the growth of the sensor patch market. Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects millions of people worldwide. Sensor patches can be used to monitor glucose levels in real time, which can help people with diabetes to manage their condition more effectively.

Growing telehealth use is another major factor driving the growth of the sensor patch market. Telehealth is a type of healthcare that allows patients to connect with healthcare providers remotely. Sensor patches can be used to collect data from patients, which can then be transmitted to healthcare providers over the internet. This allows healthcare providers to monitor patients' health conditions remotely and provide them with timely care.

Developments in wearable solutions and digital technologies are also driving the growth of the sensor patch market. Wearable solutions and digital technologies are making it possible to collect and analyze data from sensor patches in real time. This data can then be used to monitor patients' health conditions and provide them with personalized care.

The sensor patch market is also facing some challenges, such as the high cost of sensor patches and the lack of awareness about the benefits of sensor patches. However, the growth of the sensor patch market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for portable medical devices and wearable sensors, the growing use of sensor patches to monitor glucose levels, growing telehealth use, and developments in wearable solutions and digital technologies.

Top Players in the Global Sensor Patch Market

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Kenzen Inc. (US)

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd. (UK)

Leaf Healthcare Inc. (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

rhythm Technologies (US)

Feeligreen SA (France)

Texas Instruments (US)

DexCom (US)

Isansys Lifecare Ltd. (UK) and G-Tech Medical Inc. (US)

Top Report Findings

Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostics, monitoring, and others. The diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing use of sensor patches for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Based on wearable type, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for disposable sensor patches, which are easy to use and can be disposed of after use.

Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number of hospitals and clinics, as well as the growing demand for sensor patches in these settings.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, as well as the growing demand for wearable devices in this region.

Top Trends in Global Sensor Patch Market

Rising demand for portable medical devices and wearable sensors: Portable medical devices and wearable sensors are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a convenient and easy way to monitor health conditions. Sensor patches are a type of wearable sensor that can be used to monitor various health conditions, such as glucose levels, heart rate, and skin temperature. The rising demand for portable medical devices and wearable sensors is one of the major factors driving the growth of the sensor patch market.

Growing use of sensor patches to monitor glucose levels: Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects millions of people worldwide. Sensor patches can be used to monitor glucose levels in real time, which can help people with diabetes to manage their condition more effectively. The increasing use of sensor patches to monitor glucose levels is another major factor driving the growth of the sensor patch market.

Growing telehealth use: Telehealth is a type of healthcare that allows patients to connect with healthcare providers remotely. Sensor patches can be used to collect data from patients, which can then be transmitted to healthcare providers over the internet. This allows healthcare providers to monitor patients' health conditions remotely and provide them with timely care. Growing telehealth use is another major factor driving the growth of the sensor patch market.

Developments in wearable solutions and digital technologies: Wearable solutions and digital technologies are making it possible to collect and analyze data from sensor patches in real time. This data can then be used to monitor patients' health conditions and provide them with personalized care. Developments in wearable solutions and digital technologies are also driving the growth of the sensor patch market.

Regional Analysis

The global sensor patch market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing adoption of wearable devices, and the growing demand for patient-centric care in the region.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for sensor patches during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing awareness about the benefits of sensor patches, the rising demand for home healthcare, and the growing geriatric population in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for sensor patches during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing disposable income of people, and the growing demand for affordable healthcare in the region.

The Rest of the World is expected to be a relatively small market for sensor patches during the forecast period. However, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising awareness about the benefits of sensor patches, the increasing demand for wearable devices, and the growing middle class in the region.

Global Sensor Patch Market Segmentation

By Product

Temperature Sensor Patch

Heart Rate Sensor Patch

ECG Sensor Patch

Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch

Blood Glucose Sensor Patch

Others

By Application

Monitoring

Imaging

Diagnostic

Medical Therapeutics

Wellness and Fitness



By End-User

Healthcare

Fitness & Sports

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

