Digestive Health Supplements Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the digestive health supplements market are Amway Corp, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., NOW Foods, Alimentary Health Limited, Nestle, Nutricia, Lonza, Nature’s Bounty, Garden of Life, Zenwise, OLLY Public Benefit Corporation, BASF SE, Herbalife International, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC



The global digestive health supplements market grew from $14.02 billion in 2022 to $15.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The digestive health supplements market is expected to grow to $22.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1%.



The digestive health supplements market consists of sales of L-glutamine, Slippery elm, Ginger root, and vitamin D.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Digestive health supplements refer to a nutritional supplement that aids in the breakdown of food and liquids into their chemical constituents—carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and the like—so that the body may absorb them as nutrients and utilise them for energy, cell growth, and repair, and other functions.



North America was the largest region in the digestive health supplements market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in digestive health supplements market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products in the digestive health supplements market are prebiotics, probiotics, enzymes, fulvic acid, and other products.Prebiotics refer to a type of carbohydrate, mostly fibers, that humans cannot digest but are digestible by their gut bacteria.



The main forms include capsules, tablets, powders, liquids, and other forms. They are sold through various distribution channels such as supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, pharmacies, e-commerce, and other distribution channels.



The rising prevalence of digestive diseases is expected to propel the growth of the digestive health supplement market going forward.A digestive disease is any health problem that affects the digestive tract.



These problems can range from mild to severe.Digestive health supplement like probiotics, prebiotics, and enzymes, helps in digestive problems like diarrhea, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel disease, urinary tract infection, and other gastrointestinal-related digestive problems.



For instance, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, irritable bowel syndrome is the most common functional GI disorder with a prevalence rate of 10–15% globally.Additionally, it is one of the most common conditions that require a visit to a doctor.



Thus, the rising prevalence of digestive diseases will increase sales and awareness of digestive health supplements, thereby, driving the growth of the digestive health supplement market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the digestive health supplements market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing technological innovations such as new ingredients and exploring innovative administration forms to cater to the needs of various age groups to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company, launched a unique proprietary blend of five probiotic strains ingredients, ENVIVE, an over-the-counter probiotic supplement that is formulated to strengthen and protect the digestive system.



In May 2022, Glanbia Nutritionals, an Ireland-based nutrition company, acquired Sterling Technology for an amount of $60 million.Through this acquisition, Glanbia Nutritionals aims to scale and strengthen its bioactive solutions portfolio to cater to the needs of its customers.



Sterling Technology is a US-based bioactive solution manufacturing company, which offers product solutions in digestive health, Tegricel, a solution that uses NSAIDs to keep the digestive tract healthy.



The countries covered in the digestive health supplements market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The digestive health supplements market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides digestive health supplements market statistics, including digestive health supplements industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a digestive health supplements market share, detailed digestive health supplements market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the digestive health supplements industry. This digestive health supplements market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

