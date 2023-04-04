21Shares Launches World’s First ETP Offering Exposure to Stacks

The 21Shares Stacks Staking ETP is the first product on the market providing exposure to Stacks, a promising crypto asset



ZURICH/NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 – 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), the world's largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) and a subsidiary of 21.co, today unveiled the 21Shares Stacks Staking ETP (ASTX) – the world's first ETP offering exposure to Stacks.



Stacks is a crypto asset protocol that unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin as an infrastructure for smart contracts and decentralized applications. Stacks' core vision is to expand beyond Bitcoin’s principal use case as an emerging store-of-value asset and settlement infrastructure. It is one of the most promising crypto assets in the market today – currently valued at $1.57 billion, a small fraction of equally promising assets – and the 21Shares Stacks Staking ETP is the first way for investors to access this asset without holding it directly.



“ASTX provides a unique opportunity for investors, as there are currently no other investment products providing exposure to Stacks on the market,” said Arthur Krause, Director of ETP Product at 21.co, parent company of 21Shares. “At 21Shares, we pride ourselves on continually bringing first-to-market products to investors in a safe and regulated manner. Our ETPs allow investors to access innovative and promising crypto assets through trusted investment vehicles.”



The 21Shares Stacks Staking ETP (ASTX) is available today for trading on BX Swiss exchange.



Today’s product updates follow investors’ continued interest in the asset class in the early part of 2023. 21Shares closed out its second best January in company history this year, and continues to see net new assets despite market events. In January 2023, the AUM for 21Shares’ Ethereum and Bitcoin ETPs (AETH and ABTC) both went above $200M -- which means 21Shares now has three ETPs with over $200M in AUM. Year-to-date so far, 21Shares has recorded $30M in net new assets.



To learn more about the 21Shares Stacks Staking ETP (ASTX) please visit 21shares.com/product.

Name ETN ISIN Ticker Listing Currency Exchange Listing Date 21Shares Stacks Staking ETP CH1258969042 ASTX CHF BX Swiss 04.04.2023









