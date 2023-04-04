Modified Starch Market worth $15.9 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 3.1%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The global modified starch market is estimated to be valued at USD 13.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Modified Starch is defined as starch products changed chemically to withstand the processes they are subjected to for use in various applications—is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing awareness about the natural ingredients and cost-effectiveness offered by them, along with the enhanced functionalities they provide in comparison to native starch. Starch modification is the process in which the starch structure is altered by treating the contained hydrogen bonds in a controllable manner. Such a process may be carried out by methods such as chemical/physical alteration or genetic/enzymatic transformation. Most modified starches are both cross-linked and substituted.

Report Metric Details Estimated value in 2022 USD 13.7 billion Projected Market Revenue in 2027 USD 15.9 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Segments covered Function, Modification Type, Raw Material, Form, Application and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Central America, and Rest of the World Dominant Geography North America Key companies profiled Archer Daniel Midlands Company (US)

CARGILL (US)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Tate & Lyle (UK)

Avebe U.A. (The Netherlands)

Royal Ingredients Group (The Netherlands)

Roquette Frères (France)

Emsland (Germany)

Grain Processing Corporation (US)

AGRANA (Austria)

SMS Corporation (Thailand)

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong-Kong)

SPAC Starch Products (India) Ltd. (India)

Qindao CBH Co., Ltd. (China)

Tereos (France)

KMC (Denmark)

China is one of the world’s largest producers of modifiedes across the globe and is largely consumed directly. 15%–20% of the modifiedes are processed to form starch, dehydrated chips, and frozen French fries. The proportion of processed modifiedes is considerably low in China and thus it imports large quantity of modified starch from Europe. One of the primary reasons for low modified starch processing across China is outdated processing technology, low level of internationalization, and low degree of automation. Measures are being undertaken to boost the modified starch industry in China, recently in February 2019, the Chinese Minister of Commerce (MOFCOM) published its decision to extend its anti-dumping duties on exports of EU modified starch for another five years from September 2017.

Starches are modified to increase their stability against excessive heat, acid, and freezing, to change their texture, or to increase or reduce the duration of gelatinization. Acid-treated starch is prepared by treating starch or starch granules with inorganic acids. Other treatments may produce modified starch, such as alkaline-modified starch, bleached starch, oxidized starch, enzyme-treated starch, and acetylated starch with different enzymes. Modified starch is used as a thickening agent, stabilizer, or emulsifier. Apart from food & beverage products, modified starch also finds use in paper manufacturing, medicine & pharmaceuticals, and various other industrial applications.

Modified starch and its derivatives have special properties, such as a low gelatinization temperature and a high paste consistency. Modified starch is preferred in the food industry because its paste has a good clarity (due to a small number of lipids and protein) and a neutral flavor. Modified starch is more commonly used in Asia-Pacific, where it represents 40% of the starch produced than in North America. In the US, modified starch is primarily used in canned soups and in blends where its thickening power is exploited, especially for filling viscosity. It is also used as a base for gelling agents in confections, thickeners in products such as pastry and pie fillings, and in instant puddings.

Nowadays, there is huge utilization of starch as a renewable resource in the production of ethanol and plastics. It has been found that starch constitutes a rich resource of fermentable sugars to produce fuel ethanol. Modified is the sustainable source of starch, which is the key raw material to produce biodegradable plastic due to its huge cultivation worldwide.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the modified starch market and anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

The modified starch market in the Asia Pacific region is the largest. The market is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate, owing to the rising demand in large economies, such as China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries. The industrial organization and technology of starch processing are changing rapidly in the region. Unlike other regions where starch is processed almost entirely by large companies, in Asia Pacific, starch processing is done by small and medium-sized firms. Historically, native starch has been largely used for food products in the region. The industrial applications and technologies involved in starch processing are changing rapidly in the Asia Pacific countries.

