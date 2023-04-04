Actifai wins AI Excellence Award and secures spotlight at TechCrunch Early Stage

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actifai, an AI-powered customer engagement platform servicing the cable, media, and telecommunications industries, today announced its selection as a winner in the 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards and that CEO Ned Brody was chosen to present at the prestigious TechCrunch Early Stage event on April 20 in Boston. These recognitions further solidify Actifai’s AI industry leadership and commitment to driving technological innovations to help broadband and telecommunication providers deliver more effective, higher-value sales and service customer experiences.

Honored at the organizational level for its prescriptive analytics AI technology by Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program, Actifai helps broadband providers build stronger and more profitable customer relationships. The Actifai platform leverages advanced customer data discovery, machine learning, and AI to recommend individual broadband customers an ideal product and service plan based on their unique situation. As a result, Actifai significantly impacts growth, lifting sales of 1-gigabit services by 22%, boosting overall sales conversion up to 30%, and simultaneously increasing subscriber retention by as much as 11%.

"We are so proud to name Actifai as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Actifai was using AI to improve the lives of their customers. Congratulations to their entire team."

At TechCrunch Early Stage, Brody will share insights on creating and delivering a successful pilot program for technology businesses. Selected from hundreds of applicants, Brody's inclusion as a speaker further highlights Actifai's growing influence in the AI industry and the successes of the company’s unique software pilot model for broadband providers.

Actifai's platform uses AI and machine learning to identify the single best offer, personalized to a customer’s needs, instead of traditional sales and customer engagement approaches that present a multitude of generic packages or heavy promotional discounts. The company's AI models, backed by learnings from 1 million previous proprietary customer engagements, deliver an optimized offer capability that anticipates customers' wants and needs, resulting in an 8%-14% boost in average revenue per user.

The company's recent achievements emphasize its dedication to producing real-world, measurable benefits for its customers. To learn why Actifai is a trusted partner for broadband and communications providers looking to optimize customer engagements and drive growth in a competitive, rapidly evolving market, visit actif.ai.

About Actifai:

Actifai is a software-as-a-service provider serving a growing portfolio of regional operators and several leading broadband and communications providers in North America. By matching prospective and existing subscribers with a single optimal offer across providers' agent-assisted and digital sales channels, Actifai's customer engagement platform reduces consumer complexity and eliminates information barriers and biases to deliver more effective sales outcomes. Actifai's industry-first, AI-powered offer recommendations enable providers to maximize the value of customer engagements in real-time, delivering an 8%-14% increase in average revenue per user, a 30% lift in sales conversion, a 6%-11% retention improvement after 18 months and a 15-to-30-fold return on investment. For more information, please visit www.actif.ai.

About Business Intelligence Group:



The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About TechCrunch:

TechCrunch is the leading media company at the heart of the global startup ecosystem. TechCrunch delivers trusted journalism that enables founders and investors to stay informed, gain insights and take action as they build the technology businesses that shape the future. TC+ provides subscription membership services that equip startup founders with industry analysis and research. TechCrunch engages with the community via a live event series including Disrupt, TC Sessions and TC Early Stage alongside TechCrunch Live, a weekly virtual events series. To learn more, visit techcrunch.com.





###











