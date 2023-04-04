Crown Named to Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers

TORONTO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers in consecutive years in Mediacorp Canada’s annual employer survey. With 170 employees and owning and managing over 10M square feet of office space in the Greater Toronto and Ottawa Areas, Crown continues to grow in the value-add commercial real estate sector.



As a 2023 recipient, Crown was acknowledged once again for strongly supporting employee education and training, providing a diverse and equitable workforce, and focusing on work-life balance in a motivating environment. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) account for over 99% of Canadian businesses and we are thrilled to be recognized as a top employer amongst some of Canada’s most innovative and forward-thinking.

“We are very pleased to be recognized for this award once again,” says Crown’s Managing Partner and CEO, Les Miller. “The commitment, creativity, and passion our team members bring to work each day are integral to our culture and commitment to creating office communities that are more than square footage.”

Now in its 9th year, Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers recognizes organizations with less than 500 employees offering the nation’s best workplaces and progressive human resources policies. Employers are evaluated based on seven primary factors: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

“An important part of Crown’s culture is providing a work experience and opportunities that help our team members build meaningful careers,” says Rainu Singh, Director, People and Culture. Through a focus on coaching and mentoring, in-person collaboration, and regular opportunities for togetherness through social events and community giving, Crown finds ways to bring our employees together to build a sense of team and create stronger bonds.

