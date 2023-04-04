Ayr Wellness Announces Leadership Update

MIAMI, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announced that, effective immediately, Jen Drake has, on mutually agreed terms, resigned and stepped down from her role as chief operating officer.

“I am incredibly proud to have helped build AYR from an idea in 2018 to a 2,500-person organization today,” said Jennifer Drake. “The commitment and passion of the AYR team will be an inspiration to me as I take on my next challenge, which I can do with confidence knowing that AYR is in the hands of David Goubert’s leadership.”

AYR CEO David Goubert commented, “Jen has helped to build AYR since its earliest days, bringing the company public and building the strong foundation that will enable us to successfully execute our plans for the future.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, AYR’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; inflationary pressures may increase input costs; supply chain issues may hamper production and distribution; scientific research regarding cannabis is still in its early stages and is subject to change as further research is completed; state laws may restrict or prevent inter-state commerce in cannabis products; acquisitions may not be able to be completed on satisfactory terms or at all; and AYR may not be able to raise needed additional debt or equity capital. Among other things, AYR has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated, that it will be able to complete acquisitions on reasonable terms, and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames. Forward-looking estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While AYR believes there is a reasonable basis for these assumptions, such estimates may not be met. These estimates represent forward-looking information. Actual results may vary and differ materially from the estimates.

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company’s mission is to cultivate the finest quality cannabis at scale and deliver remarkable experiences to its customers every day.

AYR’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Company/Media Contact:

Robert Vanisko

VP, Corporate Communications

T: (786) 885-0397

Email: robert.vanisko@ayrwellness.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

T: (786) 885-0397

Email: IR@ayrwellness.com