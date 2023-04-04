Absci Partners with Bioinformatics Company M2GEN to Accelerate Drug Creation for Oncology

VANCOUVER, Wash. and TAMPA, Fla., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a generative AI drug creation company, and M2GEN , an oncology bioinformatics company with the most advanced lifetime-consented clinicogenomics data to accelerate discovery research, today announced a partnership to create new cancer medicines and bring them to market at unprecedented speed. Absci’s generative AI drug creation platform will tap into M2GEN’s clinical and molecular data set, ORIEN AVATAR® (AVATAR), to accelerate the creation of therapeutics for a range of malignancies and patient profiles, bringing AI drug creation to the fight against cancer.



A key challenge in creating effective cancer treatments is finding specific antigens that can be targeted by immunotherapies. M2GEN’s AVATAR database represents a valuable resource for discovering such antigens. Absci will use its reverse immunology technology to first search the database for antibodies from patients with exceptional immune responses, then computationally re-assemble antigen-antibody pairs as promising starting points for drug development.

This partnership brings together AI drug creation technology and oncology bioinformatics to potentially reduce the time and cost to create better cancer treatments. Absci’s Integrated Drug Creation™ platform unites generative AI and wet-lab capabilities to screen billions of cells per week, allowing it to go from AI-designed antibodies to lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. As the nexus between patients, researchers, and the pharmaceutical industry, M2GEN is uniquely positioned and equipped with the richest clinicogenomic data set, and a lifetime patient-consented Total Cancer Care® (TCC) protocol, to accelerate drug discovery and development and transform how cancer is treated. M2GEN’s real-world data set comes from its Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN) partners, an alliance of 18 cancer centers across more than a dozen U.S. states.

“M2GEN and its ORIEN partners are premier leaders in the field of oncology data research and bring a wealth of unique data sets to our generative AI platform that may enable us to ultimately shave years off the drug discovery process,” said Sean McClain, CEO of Absci. “This is an important leap forward to better understand individualized protein-protein interactions on cancer cells, moving us toward delivering on the promise of personalized medicine.”

The cornerstone of ORIEN is the lifetime-consented TCC protocol, one of the first longitudinal cancer patient databases of its kind, with over 360,000 patients enrolled nationwide. TCC enables patient monitoring throughout their treatment journey, with the goal to transform how cancer is treated. M2GEN and ORIEN research-facilitated projects are monitored by a multi-institution governing body, which includes scientists and research leaders from network members, to ensure adherence to privacy protocols and best practices.

“Absci’s recent breakthrough creating de novo antibodies changed the idea of what’s possible for drug discovery,” said Jim Gabriele, CEO of M2GEN. “This was just one of the things that excited us about partnering together. Their AI-led approach to targeting biologics to make the drug discovery process more efficient and dramatically impact patients’ lives made them an ideal partner,” said Gabriele. “Together, by utilizing our real-word data, we plan to advance personalized cancer treatments in pursuit of a cure.”

This partnership maintains Absci’s momentum building one of the largest repositories of patient data in the industry to train its generative AI platform for protein drug creation. The company recently partnered with St. John’s Cancer Institute to train on their datasets to discover medicines faster.

About Absci

Absci is a generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to learn, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, Absci can screen billions of cells per week, allowing it to go from AI-designed antibodies to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Absci’s vision is to deliver breakthrough therapeutics at the click of a button, for everyone. Absci's headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, its AI Research Lab is in New York City, and its Innovation Center is in Zug, Switzerland. Visit www.absci.com and follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), Twitter ( @Abscibio ), and YouTube .

About M2GEN

M2GEN is an oncology-focused bioinformatics solutions company advancing precision medicine and transforming cancer care through clinical and molecular data and analytics tools. The innovative dataset accelerates the discovery, development, and delivery of personalized therapies. M2GEN's Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN) , an alliance of NCI-Designated cancer centers that gather de-identified and lifetime-consented clinical and genomic patient data for research purposes, enables a collaborative approach to the fight against cancer for patients today and tomorrow. M2GEN currently has more than 360,000 total consented patients across a network of 18 cancer centers in the United States. Learn more at www.m2gen.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Availability of Other Information about Absci

Investors and others should note that we routinely communicate with investors and the public using our website ( www.absci.com ) and our investor relations website ( investors.absci.com ), including without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts on these websites, as well as on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. The information that we post on these websites and social media outlets could be deemed to be material information. As a result, investors, the media, and others interested in Absci are encouraged to review this information on a regular basis. The contents of our website and social media postings, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or social media postings, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Absci Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements containing the words “will,” “may,” “pursues,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “aims,” “potential,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “extends,” “expects,” and “intends,” or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements, including statements regarding technology development efforts and the application of those efforts, including acceleration of drug development timelines, reducing the time and costs related to drug development, advancements toward in silico drug design, drug discovery and development activities, internal pipeline development efforts, and the effective incorporation of our technology in drug design, research and technology development collaboration efforts, to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and we make this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. We can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved, and furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to effectively collaborate on research, drug discovery and development activities with our partners or potential partners; along with those risks set forth in our most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Absci Investor Contact

investors@absci.com

Absci Media Contact

press@absci.com