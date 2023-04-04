Aben Minerals Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, BC, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: R26) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,333,333 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of CAD $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD $1,000,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one transferable warrant, entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two (2) years at a price of CAD $0.17 per share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from this private placement towards exploration expenditures and general working capital purposes. The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and all securities are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period. Finder’s fees may be payable in connection with the private placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Aben Minerals:

Aben Resources is a diversified Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory.

For further information on Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenminerals.com.

