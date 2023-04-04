Winshear Announces That the Video Recording of the Arbitration Hearing Against the Government of Tanzania is Now Online

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSXV: WINS) (‘Winshear’, the ‘Company’, or the ‘Claimant’) reports that the complete video recording of the evidentiary hearing in its arbitration against the United Republic of Tanzania (‘Tanzania’) is now available online.



Here - https://www.youtube.com/@internationalcentreforsett919/videos?app=desktop

The hearing was held between Monday, February 13 and Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Washington offices of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (‘ICSID’), an organisation of the World Bank Group.

Winshear is represented by the international law firms LALIVE and Boies Schiller Flexner in the arbitration process. Both firms specialise in international arbitration with the Claimant seeking compensation of in excess of CDN$130M for the loss of its investment in Tanzania (including interest which continues to accrue). In addition, the Claimant seeks reimbursement of its arbitration costs and fees by Tanzania.

A litigation funding facility for US$3.3M is in place with Delta Capital Partners Management (“DELTA”), a firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois that specializes in litigation funding. This funding facility covers all legal costs associated with arbitration and is only repayable in the event of a successful award recovered from the United Republic of Tanzania.

About Winshear Gold Corp.

Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company advancing the Gaban Gold Project in the Puno region of Peru. Gaban is a possible hard-rock source for the modern-day alluvial gold rush underway in the Madre de Dios basin downstream.

The Company is in the process of concluding fully funded arbitration proceedings against the Tanzanian Government to recover its investment and damages for the expropriation of its SMP Gold Project in Tanzania.

