electroCore, Inc. Announces gammaCore Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulator Available Through the Carrick Institute

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that the gammaCore Sapphire™ non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS) will be available for purchase by clinicians through the Carrick Institute for Graduate Studies which provides clinical neuroscience education.



“The Carrick Institute offers courses and programs to help educate clinicians on the application of functional neurology,” says President Tricia Carrick of the Carrick Institute. “To date, the Carrick Institute has trained more than 19,000 scholars through different programs. gammaCore nVNS is a unique therapy that can be used as yet another tool for clinicians to practice neurorehabilitation and provide the greatest outcomes for their patients.”

“We are excited to be working with the Carrick Institute as we expand patient access to our therapy through non-allopathic focused clinicians,” commented Dan Goldberger, electroCore’s Chief Executive Officer. “The Carrick Institute has a reputation of providing its scholars with world class clinical neuroscience education through programs and training, and we are excited that Carrick has chosen the gammaCore Sapphire nVNS stimulator as a device that can be utilized as a way for sufferers of primary headaches to find relief.”

About The Carrick Institute

Carrick Institute has been a world leader in clinical neuroscience education for over 40 years. Carrick Institute offers courses to help clinicians prepare for their next big steps in education, career, grow personally and professionally, and transform their future.

For more information, visit www.carrickinstitute.com .

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general well-being and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About gammaCore™

gammaCore™ (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore is self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore™ is intended to provide non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) on the side of the neck for preventive treatment of migraine and the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine in patients 12 and older. gammaCore is also indicated for adjunctive use for preventive treatment of cluster headache, acute treatment of episodic cluster headache, and treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania in adult patients. gammaCore should not be used by people with an active implantable medical device. Please refer to gammaCore.com or the Instructions for Use for complete safety information, including indications, contraindications, warnings, cautions, and instructions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; the Company’s business prospects through the Carrick Institute and other new corporate accounts or other new markets and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, the potential impact and effects of COVID-19 on the business of electroCore, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, and any measures electroCore has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.