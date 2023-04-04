Lynx Air Celebrates 1st Birthday with “Free Flights for a Year” Contest

CALGARY, Alberta, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) took to the skies just one year ago with its first flight from Calgary to Vancouver on April 7, 2022. Birthday celebrations will take place all month, kicking off today with a special Looney Tuesday Birthday seat sale and a contest for Canadians to win free flights for a year.



Two grand prize winners will each win one roundtrip per month for 12 months to fly anywhere on Lynx’s North American network. Five additional winners will each receive one return flight to anywhere on Lynx’s network. The contest runs from Tuesday, April 4, 2023, until 8:00 pm MDT on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Winners will be drawn on April 12, 2023, and contacted via email.

After launching one year ago, Lynx quickly expanded its fleet to six brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and rolled out a domestic network of 10 destinations coast to coast across Canada. The expansion has continued into 2023, with Lynx’s launch of flights to four popular sun destinations in the US early this year. Lynx Air plans to grow its fleet to 10 aircraft in 2023 and recently announced the addition of Montreal and Fredericton to its domestic network from June.

By Summer 2023, the airline will be operating over 250 flights a week across North America, which equates to over 45,000 seats. The airline’s ambitious growth plans will continue into 2024 and beyond, with firm commitments in place for a further 36 Boeing 737 aircraft, taking the fleet to 46 aircraft by 2028.

“Lynx Air’s first year of flying has been an incredible journey, and we are very grateful to the 620,000 passengers who have chosen to fly Lynx over the last 12 months,” said Merren McArthur, CEO and President of Lynx Air. “I would also like to congratulate and thank the entire Lynx Air team for their unwavering commitment to ensuring our passengers arrive at their destination safely. Despite the challenges faced by the airline industry over the last year, I am proud to share that Lynx Air has had the lowest cancellation rate in Canada since launch.”

Lynx Air Summer Schedule Calgary to/from Fredericton* Toronto to/from Edmonton Calgary to/from Halifax* Toronto to/from Fredericton Calgary to/from Hamilton Toronto to/from Halifax Calgary to/from Kelowna Toronto to/from Kelowna* Calgary to/from Las Vegas Toronto to/from Orlando Calgary to/from Los Angeles Toronto to/from St. John’s Calgary to/from Montreal Toronto to/from Vancouver Calgary to/from Phoenix Toronto to/from Winnipeg Calgary to/from St. John’s* Montreal to/from St. John’s Calgary to/from Toronto Vancouver to/from Winnipeg Calgary to/from Vancouver Vancouver to/from Hamilton* Calgary to/from Victoria Edmonton to/from Halifax* Calgary to/from Winnipeg Edmonton to/from St. John’s*

*Operating as through flights with a single boarding pass and baggage transferred to the final destination.

