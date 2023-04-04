pH-D® Feminine Health Expands Distribution in Canada

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pH-D® Feminine Health , the brand offering the #1 Doctor Recommended boric acid suppository in the US, expands distribution in Canada at Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall stores. By launching in multiple locations across Canada, the pH-D® Feminine Health Boric Acid Vaginal Suppositories will be available to consumers in over 1,250 retail stores.



"We are thrilled to partner with Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall to bring our Boric Acid Vaginal Suppositories to more women across Canada," said Deeannah Seymour, Co-Founder and CEO at pH-D® Feminine Health. "Consumer demand for our products led to the partnership with these key retailers. Our mission is to provide women with safe, effective, and holistic solutions for their intimate health needs, and we are confident that our boric acid suppositories will help many women find the relief they need."

The expansion marks a milestone for pH-D® Feminine Health, adding to an impressive portfolio of retailers in the United States. With an increased demand for feminine health products, pH-D® can now offer feminine hygiene and wellness solutions while delivering high-quality, innovative feminine care products to millions of women in Canada.

The pH-D® Boric Acid Vaginal Suppositories contain the recommended daily amount of 600mg of boric acid, a natural compound found in seawater. The suppositories are a safe, effective, and clinically proven holistic solution for yeast infections.

pH-D® Feminine Health is currently available at 251 Walmart Canada stores. Expanded distribution to Shoppers and Rexall begins in early April.

For more information, visit the brand at phdfemininehealth.ca .

About pH-D Feminine Health

pH-D® Feminine Health is the #1 Best-Selling and #1 Doctor Recommended boric acid suppository in the USA. Founded in 2014 by Deeannah Seymour who suffered for years with no relief, pH-D® Feminine Health was created to reinvent holistic feminine hygiene and wellness solutions to help millions of women feel confident and comfortable. As an independently held, certified woman-owned and women-run business, pH-D® Feminine Health continues to remove the stigma associated with vaginal health and dramatically improve the lives of women. pH-D® Feminine Health products are manufactured in the USA.

