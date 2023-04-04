New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wellness Supplements Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351383/?utm_source=GNW

The global wellness supplements market grew from $258.51 billion in 2022 to $277.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The wellness supplements market is expected to grow to $365.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The wellness supplement market consists of sales of tablets, capsules, gummies, and powders.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Wellness supplement refers to a supplement that a person uses to his diet.It includes one or more nutritional components, such as vitamins and minerals.



The same safety and effectiveness testing that is required for pharmaceuticals is not required for wellness supplements.



North America was the largest region in the wellness supplements market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in wellness supplements market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of wellness supplements are dietary supplements, vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbal.Dietary supplements refer to products used to add nutrients to the diet or to lower the risk of health problems such as osteoporosis or arthritis.



The functional foods and beverages include omega fatty acid fortified foods, probiotic fortified foods, branded iodinated salt, branded wheat flour, energy drinks, and sports drinks. These are used in-home care, hospital, and chemical applications.



An increasing focus on healthy lifestyles is expected to propel the growth of the wellness supplements market going forward.A healthy lifestyle keeps an individual energetic and reduces the risk for disease.



Exercising, good nutrition, adequate sleep, and the intake of wellness supplements are the foundations of healthy living, which encourages people to incorporate health-improving supplement items into their daily lives.For instance, according to Economic Times, an India-based, business-focused daily newspaper, the number of health-conscious consumers in India would increase from 108 million in the calendar year 2020 to 176 million in 2026.



Therefore, increasing focus on healthy lifestyles is driving the wellness supplements market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining p+B216opularity in the wellness supplements market.Major companies operating in the wellness supplements market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2022, Zeonutra, an Indian-based company manufacturing wellness supplement products launched a slim plus product.This product is organic with unique organic vegan nutritional supplements that contain slimbiome.



This can be used by vegan consumers and is helpful in the reduction of weight with natural supplements.



In March 2021, INW Group, a US-based, manufacturer of dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and personal care products acquired Capstone Nutrition for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition positions INW as a leading, full-service platform in this fragmented and high-demand segment of the health and wellness market.



Capstone Nutrition is a US-based developer and manufacturer of high-quality health and wellness supplements.



The countries covered in the wellness supplements market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



