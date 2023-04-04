Organs on Chips Market Size & Share to Surpass $125.7 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Organs on Chips Market is valued at USD 28.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of USD 125.7 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The organs-on-chips market is a rapidly growing industry that involves the use of microfluidic devices that mimic the microarchitecture and functions of living human organs. These chips are used to model human physiology, diseases, and drug responses, and have the potential to revolutionize the drug development process, reduce the use of animal models, and provide personalized medicine.

Organs-on-chips are microfluidic devices that mimic the structure and function of human organs. They are used to study the effects of drugs and other chemicals on human tissues, and to develop new treatments for diseases. Organs-on-chips are more accurate and reliable than traditional animal models, and they can be used to test drugs at a much earlier stage in the development process. This is leading to a significant reduction in the cost and time required to bring new drugs to market.

The organs-on-chips market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented into liver-on-chips, kidney-on-chips, heart-on-chips, lung-on-chips, brain-on-chips, and others. The liver-on-chips segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of liver diseases, such as hepatitis C and cirrhosis.

Market Dynamics

The key drivers of the global organs-on-chips market are:

Increasing demand for alternative methods of drug discovery and development

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Growing focus on personalized medicine

The key restraints of the global organs-on-chips market are:

High cost of organs-on-chips

Lack of regulatory approval

Technical challenges

The key opportunities of the global organs-on-chips market are:

Development of new organs-on-chips technologies

Increasing collaboration between academia and industry

Growing demand for organs-on-chips in emerging markets

Top Players in the Global Organs on Chips Market

AxoSim Inc.

BiomimX SRL

Elveflow

Emulate Inc.

Hurel Corporation

InSphero AG

MIMETAS BV

Nortis Inc.

Tara Biosystems Inc.

TissUse GmbH

Top Report Findings

The global organs-on-chips market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for alternative methods of drug discovery and development, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.

The key drivers of the global organs-on-chips market are increasing demand for alternative methods of drug discovery and development, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing focus on personalized medicine.

The key restraints of the global organs-on-chips market are high cost of organs-on-chips, lack of regulatory approval, and technical challenges.

The key opportunities of the global organs-on-chips market are development of new organs-on-chips technologies, increasing collaboration between academia and industry, and growing demand for organs-on-chips in emerging markets.

The report also includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the global organs-on-chips market, which includes the profiles of the leading players operating in the market. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the latest developments in the market, such as new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations.

Top Trends in Global Organs on Chips Market

Increasing demand for alternative methods of drug discovery and development. Organs-on-chips are a promising new technology that can be used to study the effects of drugs and other chemicals on human tissues. This could lead to the development of more effective and safer drugs.

Organs-on-chips are a promising new technology that can be used to study the effects of drugs and other chemicals on human tissues. This could lead to the development of more effective and safer drugs. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, are a major cause of death and disability worldwide. Organs-on-chips could be used to develop new treatments for these diseases.

Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, are a major cause of death and disability worldwide. Organs-on-chips could be used to develop new treatments for these diseases. Growing focus on personalized medicine. Personalized medicine is an approach to healthcare that takes into account the individual patient's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment. Organs-on-chips could be used to develop personalized treatments for patients with chronic diseases.

Personalized medicine is an approach to healthcare that takes into account the individual patient's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment. Organs-on-chips could be used to develop personalized treatments for patients with chronic diseases. Development of new organs-on-chips technologies. The field of organs-on-chips is rapidly evolving, with new technologies being developed all the time. This is leading to the development of more sophisticated and accurate organs-on-chips that can be used to study a wider range of diseases.

The field of organs-on-chips is rapidly evolving, with new technologies being developed all the time. This is leading to the development of more sophisticated and accurate organs-on-chips that can be used to study a wider range of diseases. Increasing collaboration between academia and industry. There is a growing collaboration between academia and industry in the field of organs-on-chips. This is leading to the development of new and innovative organs-on-chips technologies.

There is a growing collaboration between academia and industry in the field of organs-on-chips. This is leading to the development of new and innovative organs-on-chips technologies. Growing demand for organs-on-chips in emerging markets. Emerging markets are showing a growing demand for organs-on-chips. This is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in these markets, as well as the growing focus on personalized medicine.

These are just some of the top trends in the global organs-on-chips market. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the factors mentioned above.

Regional Analysis

North America:

North America is the largest market for organs on chips, accounting for a significant share of the global market. The region's dominance can be attributed to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and research organizations, coupled with strong government support for research and development activities.

Europe:

Europe is the second-largest market for organs on chips and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The region's growth can be attributed to the increasing focus on personalized medicine, rising investments in research and development, and the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies.

Asia Pacific:

The Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for organs on chips and is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The region's growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing investments in research and development, and the presence of a large pool of patient populations.

Middle East and Africa:

The Middle East and Africa are emerging markets for organs on chips and are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The region's growth can be attributed to the increasing focus on drug development and rising investments in research and development activities.

Overall, the organs on chips market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing investments in research and development, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the potential of the technology to revolutionize drug development and personalized medicine.

Global Organs on Chips Market Segmentation

By Type

Liver

Heart

Lung

Other Organ Types

By Application

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Research

Other Applications

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End Users

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

