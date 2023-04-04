Bulletproof Vest Global Market to 2032: Players Include MARS Armor, Infidel Body Armor, Honeywell International, EnGarde and DuPont

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulletproof Vest Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global bulletproof vest market grew from $1.5 billion in 2022 to $1.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The bulletproof vest market is expected to grow to $2.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Major players in the bulletproof vest market are Wenzhou Start Co Ltd., VestGuard UK, U.S. Armor Corporation, Point blank enterprise, MKU Limited, MARS Armor, Infidel Body Armor, Honeywell International, EnGarde, DuPont, Armourshield Ltd., Armour express, Central Lake Armor Express, Compass International Corp and Condor Outdoor Product Inc

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The bulletproof vest market consists of sales of soft armor plates, hard armor plates, concealed vest, and full body tactical armor. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The bulletproof vest refers to a set of protective coverings worn by individuals to protect the torso against bullets, knives, and bombs. Based on proof, vests absorb the impact and reduce or completely stop the penetration of the attack, and any fragments from various explosions. These are generally made by layering woven or laminated fibers, with metal ballistic plates or ceramic inserted.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bulletproof vest market in 2022. South America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bulletproof vest market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of bulletproof vests include soft vests and hard vests. Soft vests are made using strong woven fibers that can be woven into vests. Kevlar is the most commonly used material in soft vests, which is interwoven into a dense net to absorb a great amount of energy. The different bulletproof vest materials include kevlar, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, and graphene. The end-users of the bulletproof vests are military and law enforcement.



The growth in military expenditure of developed and emerging countries is significantly contributing to the growth of the bulletproof vest market. It is mainly due to an increase in military expenditure, which has further propelled the large-scale procurement of bulletproof vests for the armed forces.

According to Stockholm international peace research institute (SIPRI), the expenditure on the military in the world has raised to almost $2 trillion in 2020, which is an increase of 2.6% from 2019. Therefore, the growth in military expenditure is driving the growth of the bulletproof vest market.



Innovative product development is a key trend gaining popularity in the bulletproof vest market. Companies manufacturing bulletproof vests are developing new products and undergoing various collaborations to improve the services that are provided. India-based DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization) developed a lightweight bulletproof jacket, which would weigh around 9kgs, and meet the qualitative requirements for army people. The indigenous technology that is used in this jacket would reduce its weight from 10.4 kg to 9 kg.



In 2021, Sellmark Corporation, a US-based producer of outdoor lifestyle products and brands has acquired BulletSafe body armor brands, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to help Sellmark to further strengthen its portfolio. BulletSafe is a US-based manufacturer of bulletproof vests. The company also offers vests, ballistic plates and shields, backpack panels, bulletproof caps, bulletproof bandana, and tactical front carriers.



The countries covered in the bulletproof vest market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.65 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.27 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Bulletproof Vest Market Characteristics

3. Bulletproof Vest Market Trends And Strategies

4. Bulletproof Vest Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Bulletproof Vest Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Bulletproof Vest Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On the Bulletproof Vest Market

5. Bulletproof Vest Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Bulletproof Vest Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Bulletproof Vest Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Bulletproof Vest Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Bulletproof Vest Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Soft Vest

Hard Vest

6.2. Global Bulletproof Vest Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Kelvar

Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene

Graphene

6.3. Global Bulletproof Vest Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Military

Law Enforcement

6.4. Global Bulletproof Vest Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Covert

Overt

7. Bulletproof Vest Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Bulletproof Vest Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Bulletproof Vest Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjuaws

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.