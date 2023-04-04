New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trocars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799839/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Trocars Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Trocars estimated at US$909.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2022-2030. Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$912.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reusable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $245.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Trocars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$245.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$319.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Applied Medical Resources Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- ConMed Corporation
- Ethicon US LLC
- Genicon, Inc.
- LaproSurge Ltd.
- Medtronic PLC
- Purple Surgical
- Teleflex Inc.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Trocars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Trocars by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disposable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Disposable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reusable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Reusable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Reusable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for General Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for General Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gynecological Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Gynecological Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Gynecological Surgery
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urological Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Urological Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Urological Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pediatric Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Pediatric Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Pediatric Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Trocars Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bladeless by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Bladeless by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Bladeless by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Optical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Optical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blunt by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Blunt by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Blunt by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bladed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Bladed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Bladed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Trocars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Trocars by Product -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Trocars by Application -
General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,
Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Surgery,
Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Trocars by End-Use -
Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Tip Type - Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Trocars by Tip Type -
Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Tip Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bladeless, Optical,
Blunt and Bladed for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Trocars by Product -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Trocars by Application -
General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,
Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Surgery,
Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Trocars by End-Use -
Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Tip Type - Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Trocars by Tip Type -
Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Tip Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bladeless, Optical,
Blunt and Bladed for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Trocars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Trocars by Product -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Trocars by Application -
General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,
Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Surgery,
Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Trocars by End-Use -
Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Tip Type - Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Trocars by Tip Type -
Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Tip Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bladeless, Optical,
Blunt and Bladed for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Trocars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Trocars by Product -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Trocars by Application -
General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,
Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Surgery,
Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Trocars by End-Use -
Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Tip Type - Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Trocars by Tip Type -
Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Tip Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bladeless, Optical,
Blunt and Bladed for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Trocars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Trocars by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Trocars by Product -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Trocars by Application -
General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,
Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric
Surgery and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Trocars by End-Use -
Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Tip Type - Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Trocars by Tip Type -
Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Tip Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bladeless, Optical,
Blunt and Bladed for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Trocars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Trocars by Product -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Trocars by Application -
General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,
Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric
Surgery and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: France Historic Review for Trocars by End-Use -
Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Tip Type - Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: France Historic Review for Trocars by Tip Type -
Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: France 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Tip Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bladeless, Optical,
Blunt and Bladed for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Trocars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Trocars by Product -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 121: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Trocars by Application -
General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,
Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric
Surgery and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Germany Historic Review for Trocars by End-Use -
Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 127: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Tip Type - Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Germany Historic Review for Trocars by Tip Type -
Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Tip Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bladeless, Optical,
Blunt and Bladed for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 131: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Italy Historic Review for Trocars by Product -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 133: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 134: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Italy Historic Review for Trocars by Application -
General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,
Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 136: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Surgery,
Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
