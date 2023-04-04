New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trocars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799839/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Trocars Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Trocars estimated at US$909.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2022-2030. Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$912.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reusable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $245.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Trocars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$245.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$319.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- Applied Medical Resources Corporation

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- ConMed Corporation

- Ethicon US LLC

- Genicon, Inc.

- LaproSurge Ltd.

- Medtronic PLC

- Purple Surgical

- Teleflex Inc.

- The Cooper Companies, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799839/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Trocars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Trocars by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Disposable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reusable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Reusable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Reusable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

General Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for General Surgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for General Surgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gynecological Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Gynecological Surgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Gynecological Surgery

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urological Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Urological Surgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Urological Surgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pediatric Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pediatric Surgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Pediatric Surgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Trocars Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bladeless by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Bladeless by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Bladeless by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Optical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Optical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blunt by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Blunt by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Blunt by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bladed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Bladed by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Bladed by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Trocars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Trocars by Product -

Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Trocars by Application -

General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,

Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Surgery,

Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Trocars by End-Use -

Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Tip Type - Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Trocars by Tip Type -

Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Tip Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bladeless, Optical,

Blunt and Bladed for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Trocars by Product -

Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Trocars by Application -

General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,

Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Surgery,

Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Trocars by End-Use -

Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Tip Type - Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Trocars by Tip Type -

Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Tip Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bladeless, Optical,

Blunt and Bladed for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Trocars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Trocars by Product -

Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Trocars by Application -

General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,

Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Surgery,

Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Trocars by End-Use -

Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Tip Type - Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Trocars by Tip Type -

Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Tip Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bladeless, Optical,

Blunt and Bladed for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Trocars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Trocars by Product -

Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Trocars by Application -

General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,

Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Surgery,

Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for Trocars by End-Use -

Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Tip Type - Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: China Historic Review for Trocars by Tip Type -

Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Tip Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bladeless, Optical,

Blunt and Bladed for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Trocars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Trocars by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Trocars by Product -

Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Trocars by Application -

General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,

Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General

Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric

Surgery and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Trocars by End-Use -

Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Tip Type - Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Trocars by Tip Type -

Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Tip Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bladeless, Optical,

Blunt and Bladed for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Trocars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: France Historic Review for Trocars by Product -

Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: France Historic Review for Trocars by Application -

General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,

Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General

Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric

Surgery and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: France Historic Review for Trocars by End-Use -

Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Tip Type - Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: France Historic Review for Trocars by Tip Type -

Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: France 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Tip Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bladeless, Optical,

Blunt and Bladed for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Trocars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Trocars by Product -

Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 121: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Trocars by Application -

General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,

Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General

Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric

Surgery and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Germany Historic Review for Trocars by End-Use -

Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 127: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 128: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Tip Type - Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Germany Historic Review for Trocars by Tip Type -

Bladeless, Optical, Blunt and Bladed Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Tip Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bladeless, Optical,

Blunt and Bladed for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 131: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Product - Disposable and Reusable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 132: Italy Historic Review for Trocars by Product -

Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 133: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 134: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trocars by Application - General Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 135: Italy Historic Review for Trocars by Application -

General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery,

Pediatric Surgery and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 136: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Trocars by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Surgery,

Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Pediatric Surgery

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799839/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________