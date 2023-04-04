New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inhalation Anesthesia Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325421/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Troikaa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., and Sandoz International GmbH.



The global inhalation anesthesia market grew from $1.36 billion in 2022 to $1.45 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The inhalation anesthesia market is expected to grow to $1.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The inhalation anesthesia market consists of sales of nitrous oxide, halothane, isoflurane, desflurane, and sevoflurane.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Inhalation anesthesia refers to medications used in operating rooms to induce and maintain general anaesthesia.In addition to other therapeutic effects, it causes drowsiness that ranges from mild to severe, up to and including general anaesthesia.



The inhalation anesthesia is used for the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia in the operating room.



North America was the largest region in the inhalation anesthesia market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the inhalation anesthesia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product of inhalation anesthesia includes sevoflurane, desflurane, isoflurane, and nitrous oxide.Isoflurane is a general anesthetic that is inhaled and used to induce and maintain general anesthesia.



It relaxes muscles and reduces pain sensitivity by modifying tissue excitability.The applications of inhalation anesthesia include induction and maintenance.



The end-users of inhalation anesthesia include hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.



The increasing geriatric population is anticipated to propel the growth of inhaled anesthetic drugs during the forecast period.The increasing geriatric population is boosting the inhalation anesthesia market as they are highly prone to degenerative diseases and chronic illnesses, which eventually leads to a rise in surgeries and therapeutics.



Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to ailments, such as cardiovascular, neurological, respiratory, and degenerative disorders, is boosting the market growth.It is usually inconvenient to administer anesthesia through an intravenous route to geriatric patients due to punctured blood vessels and issues with patient compliance.



For instance, in 2020, according to a United Nations report, the share of the population aged 65 years or over is expected to increase from 9.3% in 2020 to around 16.0% in 2050. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population is expected to boost demand for inhalation anesthesia during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the inhalation anesthesia market.Many companies operating in inhalation anesthesia are developing new products or new technologies to meet industry demands and strengthen the market position across the globe.



For instance, in April 2020, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, a UK-based manufacturer of non-branded generic and in-licensed pharmaceutical products launched Vecuronium Bromide for Injection, 10mg. Vecuronium Bromide for Injection is used as an adjunct to general anesthesia to help with endotracheal intubation and to relax skeletal muscles during surgery or mechanical ventilation.



In January 2022, Dechra Pharmaceuticals UK-based specialist veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business acquired Isoflurane USP Inhalant Anesthetic and Sevoflurane USP Inhalant Anesthetic from Halocarbon Life Sciences for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Isoflurane and Sevoflurane come as an addition to Dechra’s pharmaceutical companion animal portfolio Dechra’s companion animal portfolio, focusing on endocrinology, anesthesia, fluid therapy, dermatology, ophthalmology, pain management, joint health support, and dental care.



Halocarbon Life Sciences is a US-based leader in the supply of isoflurane and sevoflurane inhalation anesthetic products for human and veterinary applications.



The countries covered in the inhalation anesthesia market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The inhalation anesthesia market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Inhalation anesthesia market statistics, including inhalation anesthesia industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an inhalation anesthesia market share, detailed inhalation anesthesia market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the inhalation anesthesia industry. This inhalation anesthesia market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325421/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________