Global E-commerce Packaging Market to Grow by $53 Billion During 2023-2027

The e-commerce packaging market is forecast to grow by USD 53098.79 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.68% during the forecast period. The report on the e-commerce packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of the e-commerce sector, increase in demand for secondary packaging and protective packaging, and increasing demand for subscription boxes.



The e-commerce packaging market is segmented as below:

By Type

Corrugated packaging

Protective packaging

Polybags

By Application

Food and beverage

Consumer electronics

Personal care and cosmetics

Fashion and apparel

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing popularity of smart packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the e-commerce packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in demand for recyclable and sustainable packaging and advent of fit-to-product and box-on-demand solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the e-commerce packaging market covers the following areas:

E-commerce packaging market sizing

E-commerce packaging market forecast

E-commerce packaging market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-commerce packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Klabin SA, Koch Industries Inc., LivingPackets SA, Mondi plc, Orora Ltd., Pregis LLC, RAJA Group, Rengo Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Southgate Packaging Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, Tenneco Inc., Tetra Laval S.A., and WestRock Co. Also, the e-commerce packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Application



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amcor Plc

BillerudKorsnas AB

Cascades Inc.

DS Smith Plc

International Paper Co.

Klabin SA

Koch Industries Inc.

LivingPackets SA

Mondi plc

Orora Ltd.

Pregis LLC

RAJA Group

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Southgate Packaging Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Tenneco Inc.

Tetra Laval S.A.

WestRock Co.

