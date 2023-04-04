Gasoline Direct Injection Market is Expected to Reach USD 19.86 billion by 2029 | Exhibiting CAGR of 10.3%

Pune, India, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gasoline direct injection market size is projected to grow from USD 9.98 billion in 2022 to USD 19.86 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The market is growing robustly due to its advantage of producing high power output compared to older fuel-injection systems. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Global Gasoline Direct Injection Market, 2022-2029.”

Industry Development:

February 2022: Denso Corporation helped automakers worldwide create highly efficient, reliable, and responsive vehicles to offer high-tech injectors and fuel pumps to reduce CO2 emissions.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 10.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 19.86 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 9.98 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 189 Segments covered Fuel Type, By End-User, Application and Region Growth Drivers Rising Technological Advancements to Propel Industry Growth Major Players Enter into Collaborations to Enhance their Offerings

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Technological Advancements to Propel Industry Growth

The introduction of stringent government norms in the manufacturing sector to reduce the level of carbon dioxide has surged the product demand. Rising technological advancements in improving the thermal efficiency and performance of GDI may enhance the product demand. Furthermore, the increasing inclination of the product in downsizing the engine and weight of the vehicle from automotive industries is expected to enhance the industry’s growth.

However, the growing trend for electric vehicles and the high cost of gasoline direct injection systems could hinder the Gasoline direct injection market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Manufacturing Constraints Impede Market Growth during the Pandemic

The market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 outbreak due to a halt in manufacturing activities, causing a delay in the manufacturing of vehicles. Furthermore, due to economic uncertainties, new vehicle sales declined considerably, reducing product demand. The sudden spike in technological development for passenger vehicles led to the adoption of electric vehicles, thereby enhancing the need for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI).

Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Enter into Collaborations to Enhance their Offerings

With rising investments in advanced design and innovation, many small players are working on GDI solutions with an aim to provide efficient low pollution engine powertrain. Significant firms, such as BorgWarner Inc, Bosch, and Denso, will likely invest in technological advancements and R&D activities to expand their market share.

Segments:

Fuel Pumps Segment to Lead Owing to Strong Adoption of Technologically Advanced Features

By component, the market is segmented into fuel rail, fuel injectors, fuel pumps, fuel rail, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), and others. The fuel pumps segment is expected to lead due to the strong adoption of technologically advanced features to control the emissions of harmful gases.

Passenger Vehicle Segment to Dominate Attributable to Strong Demand for Better Fuel Vehicles

As per vehicle, the market is classified into light commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to dominate due to strong technological advancements in the automobile sector to improve high engine compression performance.

Report Coverage:

The report provides the latest trends in the market and a detailed analysis of the top segments. It comprehensively discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the market and the driving and restraining factors. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's leading players to set their benchmark in the global market.

Regional Insights:

Rising Technological Developments to Impel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities across India and China due to increased demand for passenger vehicles. Furthermore, rising technological developments in the region may foster the industry growth.

North America is expected to dominate the gasoline direct injection market share due to the rising adoption of electronic control units in global gasoline direct injection technology to lower pollution levels and increase fuel efficiency.

In Europe, the development of lightweight engines is expected to foster the demand for the product. Furthermore, a rise in investments in the automobile sector with enhanced features and safety could propel market growth.

Companies Profiled in in the Report:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)

TI Fluid Systems (U.K.)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (U.S.)

BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Stanadyne (U.S.)

Nostrum Energy (U.S.)

Spectra Premium (Canada)

