Immersive Simulator Market to Exceed US$ 121 Billion by 2032 amid High Demand for Simulation Training in Aerospace & Defense Sectors, Persistence Market Research

New York , April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Immersive Simulator Market revenues were estimated at US$ 11.4 billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2023 to 2032. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 121 billion.



Training application segment will dominate the immersive simulator industry with a projected CAGR of 26.4% from 2023 to 2032.

In recent years, the training industry has been at the forefront of using immersive simulator technology. The need for immersive simulator technology surged dramatically between 2017 to 2021, and it is predicted to climb between 2023 and 2032. One of the primary factors propelling the sector is the advent of virtual reality (VR) technology. Because of advancements in VR technology, the demand for virtual reality services has skyrocketed.

A growing number of researchers and students have thus been noted to enroll in virtual training institutions or academies to obtain industry-standard training.

Virtual training simulation software has advanced with the use of artificial intelligence, live human contact, and computer-based interactive 3D simulations, allowing learners to get a more effective education.

Real-time training modules are widely utilized to instruct students in a range of fields, including healthcare, civil aviation, and defense. The market for virtual training and simulation has grown in popularity because of the rising need for a qualified workforce in a variety of industries to manage difficult circumstances.

Key Takeaways from the Immersive Simulator Market

North America immersive simulator market size would exceed a valuation of US$ 30.49 billion in 2032.

The United States immersive simulator market is expected to be worth US$ 17.7 billion by 2032.

by 2032. The United Kingdom immersive simulator industry is anticipated to surpass US$ 2.9 billion in 2032.

in 2032. The immersive simulator market in South Korea is expected to be worth US$ 7.8 billion by 2032.

by 2032. Based on simulation environment, the console operator training category is set to showcase a CAGR of 26.5% from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. Based on application, the training segment is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 26.4% between 2022 to 2032.

The market for immersive simulators would expand as more industries are turning to simulator applications for workforce assistance and training. The training sectors in construction, aviation and defense sector are especially likely to provide a significant boost for immersive simulator manufacturers and distributors.” – says a Lead Analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Immersive Simulators Market

The top market players are constantly thinking of novel ways to deliver high-quality goods, which include patenting innovations, and broadening product lines. The players, who presently have a tiny market share, are constantly working to increase their market share for immersive simulator.

For instance,

In October 2021, Boeing unveiled a new immersive simulator training facility in Miami, Florida. This facility features full-flight simulators and other advanced training technologies.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the immersive simulator market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the immersive simulator market categorized by simulation environment (console operator training and field operator training), offering (hardware & software services), application (training, emergency services, and product development) and industry (oil and gas, metals and mining, power and energy, medical and biotech, aerospace and defense, automotive and marine, chemicals, water and wastewater, pulp and paper and food and beverages) and regions.

