IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Stock2Me Podcast featuring Rod Turner, CEO of Manhattan Street Capital

The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Rod Turner, CEO and Founder of Manhattan Street Capital , the premier growth capital platform for midsize and startup companies.

In this podcast episode, Turner discussed his professional background – from his time as an engineer to his successful track record as an entrepreneur – before examining why he founded Manhattan Street Capital.

“In March 2015, Reg A+ was announced, and it went effective in late June. When I read the regulation, I was shocked and impressed by how well-written it is,” Turner said. “Having raised money and invested money in startup companies over so many years and such a large portion of my business life, I’m aware of how the current lending climate for capital raising was limiting lots of great companies that could otherwise justify and deploy growth capital successfully and make public offerings successfully. Reg A+ provided a phenomenally great way to up the ante and improve the situation.

“The timing was great, so I decided to found Manhattan Street Capital in May 2015 – about a month before Reg A+ became effective. We were the first Reg A+-focused offering platform in what is essentially crowd investing. I believe that Reg A+, when it hits stride, will be a very, very large segment of the capital-raising industry.”

Turner then outlined some of the significant trends guiding the online capital formation space in 2023.

“The longer we’re doing this as an industry, the more aware CEOs and CFOs will become regarding when to use an online offering, particularly Reg A+, and which companies are best suited to it. Given how terrible the financial market dynamics are at the moment, we often hear about how the IPO window is closed. That doesn’t mean that the SEC will refuse filings from companies that want to make a public offering… the underwriters say no in a market like this – it’s too expensive, risky and difficult to succeed,” he added. “That’s led to a gradually developing method of conducting public offerings called direct listings… It’s been on my radar for some years now to help our client companies make offerings via direct listing, because it’s so much less expensive and you don’t get the door closed in your face for multiple years, which can easily happen in a conventional IPO format.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Rod Turner, CEO and Founder of Manhattan Street Capital , to learn more about how companies are using direct listings to accomplish their funding goals despite challenging market conditions.

