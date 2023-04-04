Global Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market Report 2023-2027: Rising Focus on Minimizing Medical Errors Fuels Adoption

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical practice management software (MPMS) market is forecast to grow by $ 4936.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.44% during the forecast period. The report on the medical practice management software (MPMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased efficiency and productivity of MPMS, adherence to stringent regulatory standards in healthcare industry, and rising focus on minimizing medical errors.



The medical practice management software (MPMS) market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premises

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic laboratories

Physicians

Pharmacists

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing adoption of analytics in MPMS as one of the prime reasons driving the medical practice management software (MPMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increased popularity of e-prescriptions and increasing focus on detailed and customized reporting will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the medical practice management software (MPMS) market covers the following areas:

Medical practice management software (MPMS) market sizing

Medical practice management software (MPMS) market forecast

Medical practice management software (MPMS) market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Deployment



7 Market Segmentation by End-user



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adroit Infosystems Inc.

AdvancedMD Inc.

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTION INC.

Athenahealth Inc.

BestoSys Solutions Pvt Ltd.

CareCloud Inc.

CollaborateMD Inc.

eClinical Works LLC

Epic Systems Corp.

General Electric Co.

Greenway Health LLC

Henry Schein Inc.

McKesson Corp.

Nextech Systems LLC

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Sage Group Plc

TotalMD

Virence Health

