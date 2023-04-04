Global High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market 2023-2027: Performance and Cost Benefits of Geostationary Satellites Bolster Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market is forecast to grow by USD134.55 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period. The report on the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by performance and cost benefits of geostationary satellites, advancements in incorporated photovoltaic technology, and development of newer generation engines.



The high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market is segmented as below:

By Technology

Balloons

UAVs

Airships

By Application

Government services

Commercial services

By Geographical

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing use of advanced materials as one of the prime reasons driving the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid adoption of sensor fusion technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the high-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market covers the following areas:

High-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market sizing

High-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market forecast

High-altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AeroVironment Inc.

Airbus SE

Arka Group LP

AUGUR RosAeroSystems

BAE Systems Plc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

CTT doo Beograd

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics

iFlight Innovation Technology Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

Parrot Drones SAS

TAO Transatmospheric Operations GmbH

Thales

The Boeing Co.

UAVOS Inc.

Zero 2 Infinity S.L.

