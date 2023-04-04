Fetal Monitoring, Diagnostics and Predictive Tests Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Abcam, Ansh Labs, Beckman Coulter, Contect Medical Systems Co. and Dragerwerk

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fetal Monitoring, Diagnostics and Predictive Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for fetal monitoring, diagnostics, and predictive tests, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help businesses develop growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding fetal monitoring, diagnostics, and predictive tests.

Worldwide, there is an increase of high-risk pregnancies that has necessitated the applications of high-level fetal and maternal monitoring during pregnancies. Healthcare vendors are constantly developing and offering new technologies to meet the challenges posed by complicated pregnancies. In most developed countries, multiple births account for about 2%-4% of all live births. Though the number of multiple births has been stabilizing in recent years, in the U.S., for every 100,000 live births, 162 births have been reported to be triplets.



Pregnancies have become complicated due to changes in lifestyles of women, conception after age 35 or as a teenager, obesity and diabetes in childbearing age and the success of assisted-reproduction.

Physical and emotional disorders that have an impact on the health of the pregnant or postpartum individual, their baby, or both are examples of pregnancy complications. Complication-causing physical and psychological disorders can develop before, during, or after pregnancy. To reduce the risk of pregnancy difficulties, it is crucial for anybody who may become pregnant to receive medical attention before, throughout, and after pregnancy. Some of the common complications associated with pregnancies are:

Anemia

Anemia is characterized by having fewer healthy red blood cells than is typical. Anemia patients may experience fatigue and weakness. Because the body requires more iron than usual while pregnant, pregnant people are more prone to develop iron-deficiency anemia. Throughout pregnancy, a doctor will assess the person's red blood cell count. If at all possible, treating the underlying cause of anemia can aid in increasing the quantity of healthy red blood cells. To assist prevent and treat anemia, a doctor could also advise taking iron and/or folic acid pills.

Anxiety

Disorders of anxiety are prevalent before, during, and after pregnancy. A pregnant person may suffer with uncontrollable emotions of anxiety, uneasiness, fear, concern, and/or panic if they have an anxiety disorder. These emotions may be strong and last for a while. Additionally, the pregnant person may struggle with daily tasks like work or school as well as relationships. Depression and anxiety problems frequently coexist. It's critical to receive therapy for anxiety before, during, and after pregnancy.

Report Includes

Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for fetal monitoring, prenatal diagnostics, and predictive tests

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2019-2021, 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future market potential for fetal monitoring products, diagnostic and predictive tests, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, industry trends, opportunities and penetration of emerging technologies within the industry

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for fetal monitoring and related markets in USD million values, and its corresponding market share analysis based on the product type, sample type, test type, end user, and region

A comparative study of each category of fetal monitoring and diagnosis in addition to new technologies and developments, manufacturer and supplier competition, and the changing environment of the market due to the increasing awareness of expectant mothers

Updated information on the key mergers and acquisition deals, agreements, collaborations and other impactful strategies adopted by key players in the global market for fetal monitoring products, diagnostic and predictive tests

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent market developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Ansh Labs LLC, Beckman Coulter Inc., Contect Medical Systems Co. Ltd., and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Emerging/Upcoming Technologies in the Market

Chapter 5 Regulatory Structure

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

