Mawer Selected as One of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers

CALGARY, Alberta, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management has been named as one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers for 2023 by Canada’s Top 100 Employers (Top 100), a recognition given to select private-sector commercial organizations with under 500 employees that “provide the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies.” According to Top 100, Canada's SME sector is critical as it is responsible for over half of the country’s private-sector employment.



“We’re thrilled and honoured to be recognized. We care about providing the best experience possible for our employees, and actively engage with them to see where improvements can be made, and where we’re getting it right,” says Audra Campbell, Head of Human Resources. “Being recognized not only provides a helpful benchmark comparison to best-in-class peers, it also inspires us to continue evolving our approach.”

Mawer offers a comprehensive health-benefits plan and many programs dedicated to mental wellness, an annual $5,000 learning stipend, a flexible hybrid work environment, parental leave top-up, and significant community investment support, with an employee matching program that will match up to $3,000 in contributions, be they donations, fundraising, and/or volunteering hours to a registered charity of choice.

More information about career opportunities at Mawer can be found at https://www.mawer.com/careers/.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

About Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers

Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition now in its 9th year that recognizes the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers using the same eight criteria as our national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. More information can be found at https://www.canadastop100.com/sme/.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanna Crozier

Head of Marketing and Communications

+1 (403) 267-1964

jcrozier@mawer.com