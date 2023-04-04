Predictive Oncology Announces Appointment of Oncology Translational Research Leader Christoph Reinhard, Ph.D., MBA, to its Scientific Advisory Board

EAGAN, Minn., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a science-driven company leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, extensive biorepository of tumor samples, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) laboratory and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility, to accelerate oncology drug discovery and enable drug development, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christoph Reinhard, Ph.D., MBA, to its Scientific Advisory Board. In this role, Dr. Reinhard will serve alongside other key thought leaders in their respective fields to guide the Company's scientific initiatives and growth strategy.



Dr. Reinhard is a leader in oncology translational research, new technologies in drug development, and external innovation. As acting Chief Scientific Officer for CELLphenomics GmbH, he plays an instrumental role in determining what types of novel drugs and drug combinations might be beneficial to future cancer patients with solid tumors.

“We are fortunate to have someone on our Scientific Advisory Board with such extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry with a deep understanding of oncology and translational science,” said Raymond F. Vennare, Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Oncology. “Dr. Reinhard’s personal and professional commitment is both impressive and honorable, and his insights into oncology drug development will prove invaluable as we continue to gain momentum with oncology drug development partners around the world.”

“I am excited about the opportunities that Predictive Oncology offers in drug discovery and the advancements its scientists have made in partnering with biopharmaceuticals to bring cancer therapies forward,” noted Dr. Reinhard. “Predictive Oncology has a breakthrough technology with their PEDAL platform that can significantly accelerate early drug discovery and positively impact oncology drug development.”

For more than a decade, Dr. Reinhard worked at Eli Lilly where he was responsible for strategy development and implementation of translational research support for its oncology portfolio assets, as well as the cross-functional alignment and resourcing of oncology biomarker efforts. He spearheaded the company’s Innovative Medicine Initiative in Oncology and was directly involved in the development and implementation of the Partners and Outsourcing Strategy for Lilly Singapore’s drug development and biomarker efforts. He is also the co-founder and Director of the Board of Asian Cancer Research Group (ACRG).

Dr. Reinhard holds a Ph.D. from the Biocenter University, Basel, Switzerland; an MBA in Technology Management from Phoenix University; and a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry and Microbiology from the University of Freiburg in Germany.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The Company’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the Company’s vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry’s broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA lab and GMP facilities. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Contact:

Predictive Oncology Inc.

Theresa Ferguson, Senior Director of Marketing

Phone: (630) 566-2003

tferguson@predictive-oncology.com

Predictive Oncology Investor Relations

Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors, LLC.

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, changes in management, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.