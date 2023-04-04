IOT Smart Home Market: Transforming the Modern Home and Revolutionizing Living

Westford, USA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for IoT smart homes is expected to experience significant growth, reaching a value of USD 417 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.91% during the forecast period (2022-2030). This growth is being fueled by several factors, including the increasing adoption of smart home devices, rising demand for home automation, advancements in connectivity technology, and growing awareness of energy efficiency. SkyQuest has projected that the number of connected homes worldwide will reach 30.53 billion in 2025, and global smart speaker shipments grew by 45% in Q3 2022, with Amazon and Google leading the market. This surge in connectivity and smart home adoption has driven the growth of the IoT smart home market worldwide.

According to the latest global research findings by SkyQuest, 80% of consumers who own smart home devices believe that it enhances their quality of life, while 83% believe that it saves them time. However, the research also reveals that only 33% of consumers currently utilize voice assistants to control their smart home devices, indicating significant potential for growth in this area. Furthermore, the report predicts that the smart home security market will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% due to the increasing awareness of home security, technological advancements, and the convenience and ease of use provided by smart home security systems.

Browse in-depth TOC on "IOT Smart Homes Market"

Pages - 233

Tables - 95

Figures - 78

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/iot-smart-homes-market

The IoT smart home market holds great importance in the present era as it offers multiple advantages to consumers, such as convenience, security, and energy efficiency. By utilizing smart home devices, individuals can remotely control various aspects of their homes, such as lighting, temperature, and security, thereby making their lives easier. Furthermore, the integration of smart home technology can lead to reduced energy consumption and advanced security measures, making it an appealing option for contemporary homeowners.

Prominent Players in IOT Smart Homes Market

Amazon

Google

Samsung Electronics

Apple

Xiaomi

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric

Bosch

Philips

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

LG Electronics

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric

ABB Ltd.

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/iot-smart-homes-market

Home Automation Application Segment to Drive Higher Sales as there is Increasing Demand for Automation of Various Household Activities

A recent analysis has revealed that the Home Automation Application segment has played a significant role in the rapid growth of the IoT Smart Homes market in 2021. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2030, driven by the increasing demand for automation of various household activities such as lighting, temperature control, entertainment, and security. Furthermore, SkyQuest has predicted that the smart home appliances market, a sub-segment of the home automation application segment, will achieve a market size of $92.72 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%.

Research analysis indicates North America is poised to become a dominant IOT Smart Homes market player from 2022 to 2030. SkyQuest has projected that the region will grow at a CAGR of 22.82% during the forecast period. The high adoption rate of advanced technologies, increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, presence of major technology players, and growing demand for security and surveillance solutions are driving this expansion in the region. According to a report by Parks Associates, 63% of US broadband households own a security or privacy-related smart home device, such as a smart lock or security camera, highlighting the importance of these solutions in the region.

Software Type Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth due to Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services and Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

The dominant type segment in the IoT Smart Homes market in 2021 was the Software segment, and it is expected to continue leading the market from 2022 to 2030. This trend is being driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and Internet of Things (IoT) technology. SkyQuest has reported that 46% of US broadband households use a voice assistant to control their smart home devices, underscoring the significance of software solutions that enable voice control. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies is also contributing to the growth of the software segment. These technologies allow smart home systems to learn and adapt to users' preferences, providing a more personalized experience.

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a major force in the IoT Smart Homes market and is expected to maintain its leading position by 2030. SkyQuest has predicted significant growth in the IoT Smart Homes market for the Asia Pacific region, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.97% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of smart homes in the region is demonstrated by the fact that 77% of consumers in Asia-Pacific are aware of smart home technology. Furthermore, SkyQuest has forecasted that 65% of consumers in China intend to purchase smart home devices in the next 12 months, underscoring the high demand for smart home technology in the country.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the IOT Smart Homes market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/iot-smart-homes-market

Key Developments in IOT Smart Homes Market

Stanza Living, a co-living start-up, has acquired enterprise IoT firm Singularity Automation in an all-cash deal, the financial details of which have not been disclosed. The acquisition is expected to bolster Stanza Living's current proprietary technology ecosystem and accelerate its focus on creating personalized IoT-based solutions for the shared accommodation industry. Following the acquisition, Singularity Automation's founders and core team will be joining Stanza Living.

Samsung Electronics has joined the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) in collaboration with other prominent manufacturers in the smart home industry. The HCA's objective is to encourage interoperability and improved safety. Samsung Electronics was one of the founding members of the HCA, along with other manufacturers such as Arçelik, The Electrolux Group, Haier, GE Appliances, and Trane Technologies. By uniting key players in the connected device sector, the alliance strives to improve compatibility among smart appliances from different brands.

Key Questions Answered in IOT Smart Homes Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market

Global Software Defined Storage SDS Market

Global Artificial Intelligence As A Service Market

Global Mixed Reality Market

North America Automatic Touchless Garbage Bin Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com