Consolidated Water Announces Passing of Richard L. Finlay, Long-Standing Director and Friend

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, announced that long-standing company director and friend, Richard (“Rick”) L. Finlay, passed away on March 14, 2023 after a short illness.



“Rick was a dedicated and talented director and attorney, and was a wonderful person,” said chairman of Consolidated Water, Wil Pergande. “Rick joined our board of directors in 1995 around the time that the company went public. He was a practicing Cayman Islands attorney at the time and provided much-needed legal perspective to the board’s deliberations. Before then, we didn’t have any attorneys on the board. Rick was also the chairman of the compensation committee and sat on several of our subsidiary boards in the Bahamas and Cayman Islands.

“Rick took great pride and pleasure seeing Consolidated Water grow from a small Cayman Islands-based water utility to a multi-national company that provides vital drinking water and wastewater treatment services to literally millions of people in the Caribbean and United States. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all of us at the company.”

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, builds and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, builds and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com .

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact



Media & ESG Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact



